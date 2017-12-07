Gymnastics Canada suspends coach Michel Arsenault over sex-abuse allegations

Gymnastics Canada has suspended an Edmonton-based coach amid allegations he sexually abused some of his former students.

The organization said in a statement today it is committed to providing a safe environment in the sport.

An Edmonton gym has also barred Michel Arsenault from its premises because of the allegations.

Champions Gymnastics said it is taking the allegations against Arsenault seriously.

The moves come after a report by the CBC's French-language network that Arsenault sexually abused at least three gymnasts in Quebec when they were minors in the 1980s and early '90s.

Radio-Canada says Arsenault did not respond to requests for comment.