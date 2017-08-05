Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Canada's Derek Drouin competes in the men's high jump during the 2016 Olympic Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
Canada's Derek Drouin competes in the men's high jump during the 2016 Olympic Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

High jumper Derek Drouin out of world championships with injury Add to ...

LONDON — The Canadian Press

More bad news for Canada at the world track and field championships.

Derek Drouin, the reigning world and Olympic champion in high jump, announced he was withdrawing with an Achilles tendon injury.

The news comes after three-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse was forced to pull out with a torn hamstring earlier this week.

Drouin’s Achilles tendon injury kept him out of the Canadian championships last month in Ottawa, and he’d been able to do little jumping off the injured foot in the weeks since.

Canada was hoping to improve on the record eight medals the team won at the world championships two years ago in Beijing.

More to come.

