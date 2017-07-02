Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Queen's Plate contender Holy Helena under jockey Luis Contreras trains at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. (Michael Burns/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Holy Helena came on down the stretch to win the $1-million Queen’s Plate on a hot, humid Sunday.

The 2/1 favourite came from third to earn Stronach Stables its fourth Plate win but first by a filly, capturing the 1 1/4-mile event on Woodbine Racetrack’s tapeta course in 2:02.87.

Tiz a Slam, at 8-1 odds, finished second in the first jewel of the Canadian Triple Crown, with Inflexibility, another filly at 7-1, third in the 13-horse field.

The second Triple Crown event is the $500,000 Prince of Wales Stakes at Fort Erie Racetrack on July 25.

Also on Sunday, Commute, with Patrick Husbands aboard, won the $250,000 Grade II Highlander Stakes turf race over six furlongs in 1:07.59.

Rainha Da Beterio and Starship Jubilee finished the $175,000 Grade II Dance Smartly Stakes for fillies and mares in a dead heat, completing the 1 1/4-mile race in 2:02.92.

And Jesse Campbell rode 44-1 longshot Go Bro to victory in the $175,000 Grade II King Edward Stakes, finishing a neck ahead of 8-1 pick Hootenany to win the mile-long turf event in 1:34.09.

