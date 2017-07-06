Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Marcel Kittel of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors celebrates winning stage six of the 2017 Tour de France in Troyes, France. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Marcel Kittel of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors celebrates winning stage six of the 2017 Tour de France in Troyes, France. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Kittel eases to Tour de France stage win with Sagan and Cavendish out Add to ...

TROYES, France — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Marcel Kittel had little trouble winning the sixth stage of the Tour de France in a mass sprint finish Thursday with Peter Sagan and Mark Cavendish both no longer in the race.

Chris Froome held on to the leader’s yellow jersey.

It was Kittel’s second victory in this year’s race and 11th overall in his Tour career.

As the other contenders bunched together on the right side of the road, Kittel burst forward around them on the left and easily created a comfortable gap allowing him to celebrate as he crossed the line.

Stage 4 winner Arnaud Demare finished second and Andre Greipel was third.

Sagan, the world champion, was disqualified for elbowing Cavendish to the ground two days ago, forcing Cavendish to abandon the race with a broken shoulder.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Video: Eight facts that prove the Tour de France is equal parts epic and insane (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular