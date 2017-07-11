Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Germany's Marcel Kittel celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the tenth stage of the Tour de France in Bergerac, France, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. (Christophe Ena/AP)
Kittel wins Tour de France stage 10; Froome maintains overall lead Add to ...

BERGERAC, France — The Associated Press

German rider Marcel Kittel won the 10th stage of the Tour de France in a sprint finish on Tuesday, while Chris Froome stayed safely in the main pack to retain the race leader’s yellow jersey.

A sprint specialist, Kittel perfectly timed his effort in the final straight to post his fourth stage win since the start of the race, crossing the line ahead of fellow German John Degenkolb.

The stage took the peloton on a flat, 178-kilometre (111-mile) run from Perigueux to Bergerac in southwestern France.

Froome, the three-time Tour champion, will be wearing the yellow jersey for the 50th time on Wednesday. He will join five-time Tour winner Jacques Anquetil in fourth place on the all-time list of riders’ days in yellow - behind Eddy Merckx (96), Bernard Hinault (75), and Miguel Indurain (60).

