Canada's Penny Oleksiak competes in a women's 100m freestyle semi-final during the swimming competition at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, on July 27, 2017. (MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images)
Penny Oleksiak finishes sixth in 100-metre freestyle at world championships

BUDAPEST, Hungary — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Star Canadian swimmer Penny Oleksiak won’t have a world championship medal to go with her Olympic gold in the 100-metre freestyle.

The Toronto teen finished sixth in the event Friday at the FINA world championships, posting a time of 52.94 seconds.

Simone Manuel of the United States, who tied Oleksiak for Olympic gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, captured the world title with a time 52.27.

Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom was second in 52.31 and Pernille Blume was third in 52.69.

Oleksiak went on to break the Canadian record in the 50-metre butterfly semifinal, posting a time of 25.66 and qualifying fourth.

Meanwhile, world champion backstroker Kylie Masse of LaSalle, Ont., and teammate Hilary Caldwell of White Rock, B.C., both advanced to the 200-metre final.

Masse, who won gold in the 100 earlier this week with a world-record time, broke the Canadian record Friday with a time of 2:05.97.

Caldwell qualified eighth.

In the women’s 200-metre breaststroke final, Kierra Smith of Kelowna, B.C., finished fifth.

