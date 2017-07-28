Star Canadian swimmer Penny Oleksiak won’t have a world championship medal to go with her Olympic gold in the 100-metre freestyle.

The Toronto teen finished sixth in the event Friday at the FINA world championships, posting a time of 52.94 seconds.

Simone Manuel of the United States, who tied Oleksiak for Olympic gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, captured the world title with a time 52.27.

Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom was second in 52.31 and Pernille Blume was third in 52.69.

Oleksiak went on to break the Canadian record in the 50-metre butterfly semifinal, posting a time of 25.66 and qualifying fourth.

Meanwhile, world champion backstroker Kylie Masse of LaSalle, Ont., and teammate Hilary Caldwell of White Rock, B.C., both advanced to the 200-metre final.

Masse, who won gold in the 100 earlier this week with a world-record time, broke the Canadian record Friday with a time of 2:05.97.

Caldwell qualified eighth.

In the women’s 200-metre breaststroke final, Kierra Smith of Kelowna, B.C., finished fifth.

