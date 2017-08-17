Cool Catomine will make his turf debut from the far outside in the $400,000 Breeders’ Stakes.

The Prince of Wales Stakes winner drew the No. 10 post Thursday for the 1 1/2-mile race. The final jewel of the Canadian Triple Crown will go Sunday on Woodbine Racetrack’s E.P. Taylor turf course.

The race will be Cool Catomine’s first on grass in five career starts as he’ll chase a third straight win. But the event also holds special significance for jockey Luis Contreras, who’s looking to secure his second personal Triple Crown title.

In 2011, Contreras became the first jockey in Canadian racing history to win all three Triple Crown events aboard two horses. That year, he captured the $1-million Queen’s Plate aboard Inglorious before guiding Pender Harbor to victory in the $500,000 Prince of Wales and Breeders’ Stakes.

Earlier this year, Contreras rode filly Holy Helena to victory in the Plate. But when Holy Helena’s handlers opted against running in the Prince of Wales, Contreras climbed aboard Cool Catomine.

Contreras guided the 14-1 longshot to the $300,000 winner’s share. Trainer John Ross also owns a share of Cool Catomine so he and co-owner Jack of Hearts Racing paid a $12,500 supplemental fee to enter their horse into the race.

On Wednesday after watching Cool Catomine’s gallop on the E.P. Taylor course, the ownership decided to enter Cool Catomine into the Breeders’ Stakes. That will mean having to again ante up a $12,500 supplemental fee.

Hall of Fame trainer Roger Attfield will have three horses in Sunday’s race. Major Eclipse will break from the No. 5 slot, Glencairn drew the No. 7 position while Final Copy will line up in the No. 9 hole.

Mark Casse, another Hall of Fame trainer, will send two horses postward: Conquest Lemonraid as well as King and His Court.

The race field, with post, horse and jockey includes: 1) Conquest Lemonraid (Joe Bravo); 2) Channel Maker (Rafael Hernandez); 3) King and His Court (Gary Boulanger); 4) Lookin At Bravo (Emma-Jayne Wilson); 6) Woodbridge (Alan Garcia); and 8) Seeking Albert (David Moran).

The early odds are expected to be released Friday.

