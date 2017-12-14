Some policies were not followed in Tim Hague’s fatal boxing match: report

A report commissioned by Edmonton following the death of a boxer says some rules designed to protect the health of people who enter the ring were not followed.
Tim Hague, a teacher and former mixed martial arts fighter, died in June two days after losing a match to Adam Braidwood, a former Canadian Football League player.
The report by MNP LLP says some Edmonton Sports Combative Commission rules were not followed before the event, including medical information on the fighters not being provided to physicians.
It recommends that rules should require more openness about fight-related injuries, especially as it applies to a fighter's fitness to compete in the ring.
It also says the commission should give authority to ringside officials to suspend fighters who receive head injuries until they can provide medical proof that they haven't suffered brain trauma.
Hague, who was 34, died following brain surgery after being knocked down five times in the ring.
The report is to go before Edmonton city council on Jan. 17.
