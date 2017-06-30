Y ou cannot help but notice the distinctive ring on the left hand of Mike Doyle as he makes his way along the backstretch at Woodbine Racetrack, where he has been a fixture for more than 40 years.



The band is gold and features a diamond-encrusted horseshoe that wraps around the head of a horse.

It is a fitting bauble for one of the top trainers at the elegant track northwest of downtown Toronto and especially with the nation’s most prestigious race, the Queen’s Plate, set to run there Sunday. And like most things associated with this Irish-born character, the ring’s background comes with a good story.

“Card game in the kitchen at Woodbine, $500 bet,” the 65-year-old remarks when asked recently about the ring’s history.

“It was about 42-43 years ago. We used to play on Fridays when I was a groom. You’d get your paycheque on Friday and let’s have a card game, lads.”

The game was seven-card stud and Doyle had a hand strong with kings. He bet $500, which was about all the cash he was still left holding. Another player at the table whom Doyle described as “a suit” did not have that kind of cash. But he was wearing this distinctive ring that he was willing to throw into the pot as collateral.

“I said you’re in, put your ring in,” Doyle said. “So he put his ring in – and I’ve had it ever since.

“I find it lucky.”

Doyle is hoping the luck of the ring, not to mention the Irish, will be with him this weekend. Doyle is the racing manager for Stronach Stables, which will send out the James Jerkens-trained Holy Helena into Sunday’s 158th running of the Plate, Canada’s oldest thoroughbred horse race and the longest continuously run race in North America.

This year’s edition for three-year-olds foaled in Canada is considered to be somewhat wide open with Holy Helena established as the early 3-to-1 favourite. The winner will pocket $600,000 of the $1-million purse. Thirteen competitors will thunder around the two-turn 11/4-mile Tapeta course, Woodbine’s synthetic main track.

Holy Helena

“Nice routine horse – perfect,” Doyle said proudly of the Ontario-bred filly, observing her gleaming brown coat as she grazed peacefully outside her barn along the Woodbine backstretch last week. “When they shine like that it’s a good sign.”

Holy Helena established herself as one of the favourites for the Queen’s Plate when it captured the 11/8-mile $500,000 Woodbine Oaks in comfortable fashion on June 11.

“She did it very well, very easy,” Doyle said of Holy Helena’s victory in the Oaks, only her third start. “It looks like the extra distance in the Plate will just be better for her.”

Guy Caballero

The fictional Guy Caballero, from the popular Canadian television series SCTV, used a wheelchair to get around – even though he didn’t need one.

Guy Caballero, the racehorse, certainly does not need any assistance and should garner a lot of wagering interest in the Plate.

“I just loved the show,” said Sean Fitzhenry, the Toronto breeder and owner of the horse, explaining the origin of its name. “It’s a little bit of fun.

“Some horse names are just kind of dull, you know. They’ll take one word out of the dam’s name and one word out of the sire’s name and put them together. I just like to have fun with it.”

There’s nothing dull about this gelding, which was often referred to by the nickname of Chaos, trainer Catherine Day Phillips said, for his often exuberant nature while being tended to around the barn.

Guy Caballero vaulted among the Queen’s Plate contenders with an upset win at the $125,000 Plate Trial Stakes at Woodbine on June 11.

He went off as a 20-to-1 long shot and rallied from behind down the backstretch to win the 11/8-mile test by half a length.

Watch Me Strut

Another Plate entry trained by Day Phillips, Watch Me Strut will head in as a bit of a long shot but should garner some bettors’ interest after a stirring last-to-first run in a Woodbine allowance race on June 17.

That was over 11/16 of a mile so the question will be how the gelding will fare stepping up in class and competing over a longer distance.

“He’s heading in the right direction,” Day Phillips said. “He’s going to have to step up in company and will be a long shot. But I think he deserves to be there.”

Watch Me Strut is Ontario bred and owned by Kingfield Racing Stable in Maple, Ont., operated by Day Phillips and her husband, Todd. George Philip Ledson also has a stake in the thoroughbred.

State of Honor

One of two entries to be sent out by trainer Mark Casse, State of Honor will have the distinction of being the largest beast in the hunt.

This strapping colt stands at 17 hands high – roughly 5-foot-8 when you measure from the ground to the withers (the ridge between the shoulder blades).

But don’t let the size fool you. State of Honor is a softie at heart according to his owners, Penny and Manfred Conrad, the owners of Conrad Farms in the Waterloo, Ont., region.

“Everyone says he’s easy to get along with,” Penny Conrad said. “He seems very loveable when we go and see him. He’s affectionate.”

And just how does State of Honor display that affection?

“Nice kiss,” she said. “Nice snuggle if you have a sweater on.”

“He hasn’t bitten us yet so he’s okay,” interjects her husband.

King and His Court

Gary Barber is an American film producer and also co-owner of this intriguing Ontario-bred gelding, the second Casse-trained entry in the Plate.

The Los Angeles resident produced the motion picture Seabiscuit, about the undersized champion with the big heart that captured the imagination of U.S. horse-racing fans during the Depression era.

Barber is hoping King and His Court can have a starring role on Sunday.

“A different type of horse,” said veteran jockey Gary Boulanger, who will have the mount in the Queen’s Plate. “He’s very laid back, kind of one of those calm, cool collected dudes in post parade and in the paddock. Not a lot stirs him up.

“Race-wise he’s nice to ride. He gives you a big move when you ask of it.”

Vaughan

What’s in a name? Everything – at least that’s the hope with the handlers of Vaughan, the last horse to be officially entered into Plate field on Tuesday night.

Purchased by Vaughan, Ont., native Tony Romanelli in November for $17,000, the colt was formally known as Conquest Zipped Up, a name that Romanelli was not especially fond of.

He petitioned the Jockey Club in Lexington, Ky., to have the name changed, received permission, and renamed the horse after his hometown.

“I grew up there, played a lot a sports and had good luck there,” Romanelli said of the City of Vaughan, on the northern fringes of Toronto in York Region. “You need all the luck you can with a horse.”

Especially with this horse, the only competitor in the Queen’s Plate field without a victory, recording a seventh and then a third in his only two races.

“He’s got fight and fire and it seems like he wants to run all day long,” Romanelli said. “It seems like he wants to go two miles.”

“Some horses will get to know their name,” said John Mattine, the trainer of Vaughan, adding that this steed does not appear to be fazed by the identity change.

“His new name will sound great if we’re ahead at the wire in the Plate,” he said.

Tiz a Slam

By the time Wendy Dadswell arrives at the backstretch to start her working day, usually around the ungodly hour of 4:30 a.m., Tiz a Slam is already anticipating the groom’s arrival, his head hanging outside the door of his stall.

“He’s an amazing horse,” Dadswell said. “He’s an old soul in a young heart. He’s lovely.”

On this particular morning, Tiz a Slam is luxuriating in his stall – lying down and taking a bit of a nap with a huge fan pointed toward him, helping to cut the heat.

A large stuffed toy bear is tacked to the outside of his stall and another is sprawled inside amid the straw. “He likes to bat them around,” Dadswell said.

Owned by Chiefswood Stable in Schomberg, Ont., Tiz a Slam will be anything but a sleeper heading into Sunday’s event. He is trained by the legendary Roger Attfield, who is stalking what would be a record ninth Queen’s Plate victory.

The colt earned his first stakes win last October in the Cup and Saucer at Woodbine and was installed as the Queen’s Plate’s 3-to-1 winter-book favourite in February. Tiz a Slam now heads in at odds of 10 to 1.

“He’s a very, very laid back type horse, actually,” Attfield said. “He spends most of the afternoons just staring at the airplanes that fly over. He takes everything in.”

Megagray

Mike Keogh won his first Queen’s Plate in 1999 with Woodcarver and followed that up with a second triumph in 2003 with Wando, who would go on to win the Canadian Triple Crown.

Keogh believes he may have a third shot to get into the winner’s circle with Megagray.

“I’ve always liked this horse from a baby just because he’s got such a huge stride on him,” Keogh said. “He covers a lot of ground effortlessly.”

The race will be the fifth in the career for Megagray, owned by owner and breeder Gustav Schickedanz of Schomberg, Ont., whose only victory was in a two-turn event over 11/16 miles last September at Woodbine.

Channel Maker

Co-owned by Joey Gee Stables, located in Caledon, Ont., Channel Maker finished a solid second in the Marine Stakes over 11/16 miles at Woodbine on May 28, giving rise to the hope it can contend on Sunday.

“He’s been trained with this race as the main focus and I don’t think we’ve seen his best run yet,” said Joe Guerrieri, who operates the stable. “He’s a developing horse who’s getting stronger all the time.”

Channel Maker will continue to run with blinkers to try to control a stubborn streak that is part of his personality.

“He’s got a lot of intelligence,” Guerrieri said. “But he’s a little skittish and likes things his own way.”

Malibu Secret

This colt is also likely to be facing long odds in the Queen’s Plate, with a shin injury toward the end of last season limiting his racing.



But Woodbine trainer Malcolm Pierce believes it would be unwise to underestimate the product of Sam-Son Farm in Aurora, Ont.

Malibu Secret won his maiden at seven furlongs at Woodbine on April 28. He then showed he has the stomach over a longer distance, finishing third over 11/16 miles at the Marine Stakes on May 28.

“We’re light on seasoning,” Pierce said. “I think he got squeezed a little bit around the quarter-pole in the Marine and I think just because he’s not that experienced he just kind of backed out of there a little bit, maybe was just a little bit intimidated.

“But I think he’s got enough talent to deserve to be in the race.”

Aurora Way

This will be another lightly raced contender with the Queen’s Plate representing just his second career start.

Problems at the starting gate prevented the career of this Ontario-bred gelding, owned by Chiefswood Stables of Schomberg, Ont., from getting going.

“He just didn’t want to leave the gate very well and clean and it just took a while to break that habit,” trainer Stu Simon said. “He’s wildly talented but probably a little short on seasoning.”

In his only start, June 10 at Woodbine, Aurora Way posted an impressive four-length win over 11/16 miles.

Inflexibility

Bred in Ontario and now owned by Klaravich Stables, based in Boston, Inflexibility joins favourite Holy Helena as the only other filly in the race.

Lightly competed with just three races on her résumé, Inflexibility is trained by U.S.-based Chad Brown, who has saddled more than 11,000 winners in his star-studded career.

He hopes to add another Sunday.

“I have a lot of respect for the race,” he said of the Queen’s Plate. “It’s obviously a classic and difficult to win and we feel fortunate that we have a filly good enough to compete in it.

“Hopefully she will have some luck.”

Spirit of Caledon

The thing that Pat Parente likes about Spirit of Caledon is that the horse always seems to be heading in the right direction, which is obviously important for a race horse.

“As a 2-year-old he showed all the signs of being mature and getting bigger and stronger all the time, not a horse that kind of went backwards on me,” said the Toronto trainer and co-owner. “He always went forwards. Every outing was always better.”

The gelding can be a little high strung at times, Parente said, but he is confident Spirit of Caledon can handle the distance of the Plate.

“When he’s sharp [boisterous] he gets real sharp,” Parente said. “Not everybody can walk him and he’ll test you. Loves to play around and loves to get you by surprise.”



