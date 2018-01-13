 Skip to main content

Virtue and Moir capture eighth Canadian title in final national appearance

Tessa Virtue, left, and Scott Moir skate off the ice after performing their free dance during the senior ice dance competition at the Canadian Figure Skating Championships in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday January 13, 2018.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/THE CANADIAN PRESS

The Canadian Press
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir captured their eighth Canadian figure skating title on Saturday, in their final appearance in the event.

The Olympic gold and silver medallists brought the crowd to its feet with their sensual skate to music from "Moulin Rouge," scoring 209.82 for the victory.

Virtue, from London, Ont., and Moir, from Ilderton, Ont., came back from a two-year hiatus with goal of winning gold in Pyeongchang. They'll retire after the Olympics.

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Toronto scored 192.08 for silver, while Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje of Waterloo, Ont., fourth after Poje fell in Friday's short dance, climbed up to third with 191.09, grabbing the third Olympic berth.

Patrick Chan competes for a record 10th Canadian title later Saturday.

The Olympic team will be named Sunday.

