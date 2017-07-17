What you need to know about the 2017 Silk Way Rally

The 2017 Silk Way Rally started from Moscow’s Red Square on July 7 and finishes on July 22, in Xi’an – the ancient cradle of Chinese civilization. The rally’s name —”Silk Way” — represents the Eurasian nature of the race and the fact that it connects Russia, Kazakhstan and China - countries along the Ancient Silk Road.

Drivers from 35 countries race 385 vehicles 9,599 km through 14 stages of the most inhospitable terrain on the planet.

U.S. driver Bryce Menzies and U.S. his co-driver Peter Mortensen during the Stage 3 of the Silk Way 2017 between Ufa and Kostanai, in Kazakhstan, on July 10, 2017. FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

The Silk Way Rally is one of the greatest competitions in the world of rally raids. The first edition of this race took place in 2009 and connected Russia, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

At that time, the rally was concluded at the initiative of the presidents of these three countries, who were also personally present at the award ceremony.

Peugeot’s mechanics repair a car of Peugeot’s driver Stephane Peterhansel in the bivouac at the end of Stage 4 of the Silk Way 2017 between Kostanai and Astana on July 11, 2017. FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

The rally’s name “Silk Way” represents the Eurasian nature of the race and the fact that it connects all the countries in the area of the Ancient Silk Road. From 2010 to 2013 about one thousand drivers and co-drivers , in their cars and trucks represented 30 countries, on the rally.

In 2016, the Silk Way Rally with the support of the rally’s general partner, Gazprom, reached a new level. The rally, for the first time in its history, crossed the territories of Russia, Kazakhstan and China, connecting Moscow with Beijing. Such a decision was made to emphasize the active development of diplomatic, social and economic relations between Russia and China.

France’s Michel Boucou, and co-drivers Dave Berghmans and Jean-Jacques Martinez, compete during Stage 5 of the Silk Way Rally 2017 between Astana and Semey, Kazakhstan, on July 12, 2017. FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

The sixth edition of Silk Way Rally started on July 8 in the Red Square in Moscow.

The route went through the capital of Kazakhstan – Astana, and the finish ceremony was held on July 24 at the Beijing National Stadium “Bird’s Nest”.

Peugeot’s French driver Stephane Peterhansel and French his co-driver Jean-Paul Cottret ride during the Stage 9 of the Silk Way 2017 between Urumqi and Hami in China, on July 17, 2017. FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

FAST FACTS

Three countries (Russia, Kazakhstan, China)

9,599 km to drive, including 4,094 km of special stages

35 countries represented by racers

90 participants including 41 cars and 21 trucks starts from Red Square and more than 30 cars of SWR Grand China Rally (joining at Urumqi)

385 vehicles enrolled in the race (all categories)

143 leading Russian and international media representatives

55 key worldwide broadcasters with coverage of 196 countries

12 aircraft (6 planes, 6 helicopters)

14 legs with special stages

One rest day