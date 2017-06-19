Jonny Pownall, Craig Hall, Greg Worthington and Ryan Brierley each scored two tries as the Toronto Wolfpack downed the Workington Town 58-12 on Sunday to remain undefeated through league play.

Hall kicked nine conversions for the Wolfpack (11-0-0), who are in their first season of Kingstone Press League 1, the third tier of English rugby league.

Jack Bussey and Sean Penkywicz also had tries for Toronto at Derwent Park in a game that was delayed over two hours. Workington players and the referee were late getting to the field because of a traffic accident nearby.

Gordon Maudling and Perry Singelton had tries for Workington (5-6-0).

The Wolfpack led 28-6 at the half before reeling off five more tries in the second for the decisive win. Penkywicz, Brierley and Pownall scored within a five-minute span to cap the game.

Toronto, the sport’s first transatlantic team, aims to win promotion all the way up to the elite Super League.

Report Typo/Error