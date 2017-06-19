Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Toronto Wolfpack players huddle in the locker room before going out for the second half against the Barrow Raiders during their Kingstone Press League 1 rugby match against at Lamport Stadium in Toronto, Sunday May 21, 2017. (Mark Blinch/Globe and Mail)
Toronto Wolfpack players huddle in the locker room before going out for the second half against the Barrow Raiders during their Kingstone Press League 1 rugby match against at Lamport Stadium in Toronto, Sunday May 21, 2017. (Mark Blinch/Globe and Mail)

Wolfpack down Workington 58-12 to remain undefeated in league play Add to ...

WORKINGTON, United Kingdom — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Jonny Pownall, Craig Hall, Greg Worthington and Ryan Brierley each scored two tries as the Toronto Wolfpack downed the Workington Town 58-12 on Sunday to remain undefeated through league play.

Hall kicked nine conversions for the Wolfpack (11-0-0), who are in their first season of Kingstone Press League 1, the third tier of English rugby league.

Jack Bussey and Sean Penkywicz also had tries for Toronto at Derwent Park in a game that was delayed over two hours. Workington players and the referee were late getting to the field because of a traffic accident nearby.

Gordon Maudling and Perry Singelton had tries for Workington (5-6-0).

The Wolfpack led 28-6 at the half before reeling off five more tries in the second for the decisive win. Penkywicz, Brierley and Pownall scored within a five-minute span to cap the game.

Toronto, the sport’s first transatlantic team, aims to win promotion all the way up to the elite Super League.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Toronto Wolfpack wowed by fans in home rugby-league debut win (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular