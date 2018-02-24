Germany takes gold and silver in four-man bobsleigh

Francesco Friedrich's four-man German bobsleigh team won gold on Sunday with a powerful fourth and final run securing victory at the Olympic Sliding Centre on Sunday.

The German unit, piloted by multiple world champion Friedrich, finished with a combined time of three minutes, 15.85 seconds.

Thy were 0.53 seconds ahead of Won Yun-jong's South Korean team, who tied with the second German team piloted by Nico Walther for the silver.

Story continues below advertisement

The medal is the first for South Korea in the sport.

Germany, the traditional powerhouse of the sport, failed to make the podium in the four-man event in Sochi four years ago. They won gold in Turin in 2006.

The German pair of Friedrich and Thorsten Margis shared gold with Canada in the two-man event on Monday after a dramatic dead-heat.