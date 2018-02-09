Canada takes early lead in Olympic team figure skating competition

Canada went into the figure skating team event in Pyeongchang eyeing a gold medal and despite some early stumbles on the first day, the Canadians emerged relatively unscathed thanks to a strong performance from pairs skaters Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford.

Early Olympic jitters and the unusual challenge of having to compete in the morning in South Korea played havoc with the men's short program earlier in the day, with several top skaters failing to land key jumps, including Canada's Patrick Chan.

But the mistakes were spread evenly throughout the field, allowing Chan to finish in third place, before Duhamel and Radford followed up with a second-place finish in the pairs event. The combined performances leave Canada in first place overall after Day One of the three-day competition.

Chan, a veteran of three Olympics, stumbled on his attempt at a quad and on one of his two triples while skating the short program to Dust in the Wind by Kansas. His score of 81.66 put him behind Japan's Shoma Uno (103.25) and Israel's Alexie Bychenko (88.49).

American Nathan Chen, who last year became the only skater to complete five quads in competition during his long program, also fell on one of the two quads in his short program and bailed on the other, finishing in fourth (80.61).

Canada’s Olympic figure skating team includes several veterans set to retire after Pyeongchang. Patrick Chan, Eric Radford and Scott Moir spoke after the team was announced Sunday about their emotions heading into their final Games. The Canadian Press

The top finisher in each of discipline is awarded 10 points, with second earning 9 points, third 8, and so on. Chan's 8 points, and the 9 points earned by Duhamel and Radford, who had a score of 76.57, give Canada 17 after the first day, good enough for first.

While Duhamel and Radford said they weren't impacted by skating in the late morning, noting that they often train early in the day back in Canada, Chan said difficulties seen in the men's short programs were probably a combination of nerves and the unusual challenge of having to start early.

Chan said his 10:48 am start time in Pyeongchang meant he had to be up at 5:15 for practice. Due to travel between the rink and the athletes village, he ended up having little time to rest before the competition, he said, adding that it's a challenge all of the skaters are going to have to get used to at these Olympics.

Because his practice session was held so early, Chan said he attempted none of his quads in the morning workout.

Figure skaters, who are used to skating late into the evening at many competitions, face earlier start times in South Korea so that the events can be broadcast at night in North America.

"It's just early jitters of being at the Olympics again … and then maybe being just a bit earlier in the day, competing at this time," Chan said. "None of us have skated this early."

He said he spent a few weeks in Canada practicing early in the morning in order to prepare for the Olympic schedule.

"Leading up to coming here, I did a few days per week of early morning practices," Chan said. "I think more than anything [it] was just the quick turnaround from the morning practice to the competition. … So it just felt a little more frantic."

"Not to say it's a bad thing, or I'm mad about it, not at all," he said. "I trained for this, I prepared for this."

The team competition resumes Sunday, with the ice dance and women's short programs, and the pairs free skate. It concludes on Monday with the remaining long programs.