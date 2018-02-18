Pyeongchang 2018: What to watch on Day 11 at the Winter Olympics

Latest news

Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir look to capture one more Olympic gold medal before they retire

Canada’s Cassie Sharpe heads into the women’s halfpipe final as the top qualifier

Two-time gold medallist Kaillie Humphries returns to the bobsled track for the first two runs of the women’s two-man competition.

Short-track speedskater Kim Boutin can add to her hardware collection by leading Canada to the podium in the women’s 3,000-metre relay





What to watch

All times Eastern

Curling (Men's and women's round robin)

Rachel Homan's Ottawa rink takes on China in women's action, while Kevin Koe's Calgary foursome faces Japan on the men's side as curling round-robin action continues. Canada is looking for more curling hardware after John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes combined to win gold on Tuesday in the first ever Olympic mixed doubles event. Canada has won the last three Olympic men's titles and also took gold in the women's event four years ago. Homan's squad lost its first three games before turning around their Olympics with three straight victories. Koe's rink started the Olympics strong with four straight wins but proceeded to lose three straight to sit at 4-3 overall. (7:05 p.m. Feb. 19 for men's, 12:05 Feb. 20 for women's)

Figure skating (Ice dance short dance)

Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir look to capture one more Olympic gold medal before they retire. Two of Canada's most popular athletes, Virtue and Moir were gold medallists on home ice at the 2010 Games in Vancouver but settled for silver in the ice dance four years later in Sochi. After taking some time off, the charismatic duo decided to come back for one more shot at Olympic glory. The couple has tweaked their long program over the past few weeks, and perhaps the most noticeable difference is softening a provocative lift that raised some eyebrows at last month's Canadian championships. (8 p.m. Feb. 19)

Freestyle skiing (Women's freestyle halfpipe final)

Canada's Cassie Sharpe heads into the women's halfpipe final as the top qualifier. Sharpe, from Comox, B.C., scored 93.40 on her second run after a 93.00 on her first time down the halfpipe. In halfpipe, the best score from two runs counts. Calgary's Rosalind Groenewoud also qualified for the finals with a score of 73.20. The 12 best skiers made it into the finals and are competing for a spot on the podium. (8:30 p.m. Feb. 19)

Short track speed skating (Men's 500m heats, Women's 1000m heats, Women's 3000m relay finals)

Short-track speedskater Kim Boutin can add to her hardware collection by leading Canada to the podium in the women's 3,000-metre relay. Boutin already has a pair of bronze medals, but the Games have been a roller-coaster ride for the skater from Sherbrooke, Que. After winning bronze in the 500 metres following the disqualification of a Korean skater, she received threatening messages on social media. But she bounced back with a second bronze in the 1,500 metres a few days later. Veteran skater Marianne St-Gelais of Saint-Felicien, Que., will be trying to grab her first medal in Pyeongchang. (6 a.m. Feb. 20)

Bobsleigh (Women's runs 1-2)

Two-time gold medallist Kaillie Humphries returns to the bobsled track for the first two runs of the women's two-man competition. The Calgary driver is coming off a strong World Cup season, winning her fourth career overall title with either Phylicia George of Markham, Ont., and Melissa Lotholz of Barrhead, Alta., pushing her sled. She has been paired with George, a two-time Olympian in hurdles, in Pyeongchang. Humphries' previous two golds came with Heather Moyse in the back of the sled. (6:50 a.m. Feb. 20)

Men's ice hockey playoff qualification

Team Canada will find out its next opponent when the men's hockey playoffs get underway. The Canadians will play the winner of a first-round game between Finland and South Korea in the quarterfinals. The Canadians, two-time defending Olympic champions, earned a bye to the quarterfinals with a 4-0 win over the Koreans in their final preliminary-round game. Sweden, the Olympic Athletes of Russia and the Czech Republic, who Canada lost to in overtime during group play, also made it to the quarterfinals. (7:10 a.m. Feb. 20)

What's coming up

All times Eastern

7:05 p.m. Feb. 20: Curling (Women’s round robin)

Curling (Women’s round robin) 8 p.m. Feb. 20: Figure skating (Ladies short program)

Figure skating (Ladies short program) 9 p.m. Feb. 20: Alpine skiing (Women’s downhill)

Alpine skiing (Women’s downhill) 11:15 p.m. Feb. 20: Freestyle skiing (Men’s ski cross)

Freestyle skiing (Men’s ski cross) 12:05 a.m. Feb. 21: Curling (Men’s round robin)

Curling (Men’s round robin) 6:00 a.m. Feb. 21 : Speed skating (Men’s and Women’s team sprint finals)

Speed skating (Men’s and Women’s team sprint finals) 7:10 a.m. Feb. 21 : Men’s ice hockey quarterfinals (Canada vs. Finland/South Korea)

Men’s ice hockey quarterfinals (Canada vs. Finland/South Korea) 6:50 a.m. Feb. 21: Bobsleigh (Women’s runs 3-4)

In case you missed it

All Olympic golds are special, but a tie is sweeter, Cathal Kelly writes

With defeat of Russia, Canadian women to face U.S. for hockey gold once again, Grant Robertson reports

The future of the Winter Olympics? More big air, less ski jumping, Cathal Kelly writes

