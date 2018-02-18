Pyeongchang 2018: Virtue and Moir win gold thanks to blind skate, Sharpe dominates en route to halfpipe win

Latest news

Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir captured another Olympic gold, thanks in part to their strategy of skating blind

Canadian skier Cassie Sharpe posted a score of 95.80 to win a gold medal in women’s halfpipe

Canada’s women’s curlers are at risk of missing the playoff round after losing 7-5 to China

Two-time gold medallist Kaillie Humphries returns to the bobsled track for the first two runs of the women’s two-man competition.

Short-track speedskater Kim Boutin can add to her hardware collection by leading Canada to the podium in the women’s 3,000-metre relay

The Americans are having a Games to forget, writes Cathal Kelly





What's happened so far

Ice dancing

Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir posted a combined score of 206.07 to narrowly eke out a win over France's Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, who finished with a total of 205.28. Virtue and Moir first won gold at the Vancouver Games, but placed second in Sochi. They proceeded to take a break from skating, before returning to compete for a final shot at another Olympic gold. Between pairs and team events, Virtue and Moir now have five Olympic medals.

Freestyle skiing (Women's freestyle halfpipe final)



Nobody was able to catch Comox, B.C.'s Cassie Sharpe, who finished with the high score of 95.80. Marie Martinod of France picked up the silver with a score of 92.60, while U.S. skier Brita Sigourney took the bronze with 91.60. Sharpe, 25, entered the final with a score of 93.40 in the qualifying round. Fellow Canadian Rosalind Groenewoud finished in 10th place.

Curling (men's and women's round robin)



Rachel Homan's Ottawa rink lost 7-5 to China in round robin play. The squad now sits in seventh place with a 3-4 record. Only the top four teams advance to the playoffs. On the men's side, Kevin Koe and co. turned their fortunes around with an 8-4 win. Before the victory, Koe's squad had lost three straight, to Sweden, Switzerland and the United States. Canada's men's team has won three straight Olympic gold medals.

What to watch

All times Eastern

Short track speed skating (Men's 500m heats, Women's 1000m heats, Women's 3000m relay finals)



Short-track speedskater Kim Boutin can add to her hardware collection by leading Canada to the podium in the women's 3,000-metre relay. Boutin already has a pair of bronze medals, but the Games have been a roller-coaster ride for the skater from Sherbrooke, Que. After winning bronze in the 500 metres following the disqualification of a Korean skater, she received threatening messages on social media. But she bounced back with a second bronze in the 1,500 metres a few days later. Veteran skater Marianne St-Gelais of Saint-Felicien, Que., will be trying to grab her first medal in Pyeongchang. (6 a.m. Feb. 20)

Bobsleigh (Women's runs 1-2)

Two-time gold medallist Kaillie Humphries returns to the bobsled track for the first two runs of the women's two-man competition. The Calgary driver is coming off a strong World Cup season, winning her fourth career overall title with either Phylicia George of Markham, Ont., and Melissa Lotholz of Barrhead, Alta., pushing her sled. She has been paired with George, a two-time Olympian in hurdles, in Pyeongchang. Humphries' previous two golds came with Heather Moyse in the back of the sled. (6:50 a.m. Feb. 20)

Men's ice hockey playoff qualification

Team Canada will find out its next opponent when the men's hockey playoffs get underway. The Canadians will play the winner of a first-round game between Finland and South Korea in the quarterfinals. The Canadians, two-time defending Olympic champions, earned a bye to the quarterfinals with a 4-0 win over the Koreans in their final preliminary-round game. Sweden, the Olympic Athletes of Russia and the Czech Republic, who Canada lost to in overtime during group play, also made it to the quarterfinals. (7:10 a.m. Feb. 20)

What's coming up

All times Eastern

7:05 p.m. Feb. 20: Curling (Women’s round robin)

Curling (Women’s round robin) 8 p.m. Feb. 20: Figure skating (Ladies short program)

Figure skating (Ladies short program) 9 p.m. Feb. 20: Alpine skiing (Women’s downhill)

Alpine skiing (Women’s downhill) 11:15 p.m. Feb. 20: Freestyle skiing (Men’s ski cross)

Freestyle skiing (Men’s ski cross) 12:05 a.m. Feb. 21: Curling (Men’s round robin)

Curling (Men’s round robin) 6:00 a.m. Feb. 21 : Speed skating (Men’s and Women’s team sprint finals)

Speed skating (Men’s and Women’s team sprint finals) 7:10 a.m. Feb. 21 : Men’s ice hockey quarterfinals (Canada vs. Finland/South Korea)

Men’s ice hockey quarterfinals (Canada vs. Finland/South Korea) 6:50 a.m. Feb. 21: Bobsleigh (Women’s runs 3-4)

In case you missed it

More from The Globe

All Olympic golds are special, but a tie is sweeter, Cathal Kelly writes

With defeat of Russia, Canadian women to face U.S. for hockey gold once again, Grant Robertson reports

The future of the Winter Olympics? More big air, less ski jumping, Cathal Kelly writes

