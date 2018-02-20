Pyeongchang 2018: Brady Leman wins gold in ski cross, Osmond sits third heading into long program

Latest news





Speed skating (Men's and Women's team sprint finals)



Canada's trio of Ivanie Blondin, Josie Morrison and Isabelle Weidemann compete for a medal in the long-track speedskating women's team pursuit. The Canadians finished third in their quarter-final heat Monday. The Netherlands set the pace in the quarters with an Olympic record time of two minute 55.61 seconds. Both Blondin and Weidemann have come close to medals in the 3,000 and 5,000 metres earlier in the Games. (6 a.m. Feb. 21)

Bobsleigh (Women's runs 3-4)

Canadian pilot Kaillie Humphries and brakewoman Heather Moyse won gold in Sochi and Vancouver but broke up the partnership and, competing in separate sleds, and will start the third run in fourth and seventh places respectively. (6:50 a.m. Feb. 21)

Men's ice hockey quarterfinals (Canada vs. Finland)

Team Canada will play Finland in the quarterfinals. The Canadians, two-time defending Olympic champions, earned a bye to the quarterfinals with a 4-0 win over the Koreans in their final preliminary-round game. Sweden, the Olympic Athletes of Russia and the Czech Republic, who Canada lost to in overtime during group play, also made it to the quarterfinals. The Canadians have been shaky at times in the Olympic tournament, losing 3-2 to the Czechs in a shootout and looking unconvincing for large parts of a 4-0 win over hockey minnow South Korea. It's a far cry from the well-oiled, NHL-fuelled Canadian machine that won gold in Vancouver and Sochi. (7:10 a.m. Feb. 21)

What's happened so far

Freestyle skiing (Men's ski cross)

Canada's Brady Leman won gold in men's skicross on making up for his fourth-place finish at the Sochi Games four years ago. Leman, from Calgary, was in the four-man big final with Toronto's Kevin Drury. Drury finished fourth after crashing with Sergey Ridzik, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, early in the race. Chris Del Bosco suffered a serious crash in his heat when he tried to put himself into a qualifying position in the 1/8 final. Del Bosco lost control mid-air as his head whipped back and he fell awkwardly. Sources say he suffered a broken pelvis. Dave Duncan finished fourth in the small final.

Figure skating (Ladies short program)

Kaetlyn Osmond will be looking for a medal after finishing third in the ladies short program with a score of 78.87. She sits just behind Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva of the Olympic Athletes from Russia heading into the free skate on Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. This is already a major win for Osmond. A broken fibula in 2014 required two surgeries to repair and kept her away from competition for the better part of a year. Terrified to return to the ice, she has fought the fear and a silver medal at the 2017 world championships did wonders for her confidence. She finished 13th in Sochi.

Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada performs during the women’s short program figure skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Julie Jacobson/AP

Curling (Women's round robin)



Rachel Homan's rink will miss out on the playoff round after a devastating loss to Great Britain Tuesday night. Leading 5-4 going into the tenth and final end, Canada allowed Great Britain to sit four before Homan's final draw came up light. Since curling made its return to the Winter Olympics in 1998, Canadian teams had won a men's and women's medal in every games.



Curling (Men's round robin)

Kevin Koe's men's squad easily defeated the rink from Denmark to finish second in the round robin. Koe and company had a commanding 7-1 lead after five ends and allowed alternate Scott Pfieifer the opportunity to play. Canada will now play the U.S. and John Schuster in the semifinal on Feb. 22.

Snowboard (Men's big air qualification)

Regina's Mark McMorris was one of three Canadian snowboarders to qualify for the men's big air final on Wednesday along with Max Parrot of Bromont, Que., Sebastien Toutant of L'Assomption, Que. McMorris finished the qualifying runs with a top-score of 95.75, good enough for third in his heat. Parrot advanced in heat 1 thanks to the strength of a 92.50 run, which was the best performance of his heat. Toutant advanced with his 91.00-point performance. The top six performers from each 18-man heat advanced. The final will take place Feb. 23 at 8 p.m.

What's coming up

All times Eastern

7:05 p.m. Feb. 21: Curling (Men’s, women’s semifinal tiebreaker)

Curling (Men’s, women’s semifinal tiebreaker) 9:30 p.m. Feb. 21: Freestyle skiing (Men’s freeski halfpipe final)

Freestyle skiing (Men’s freeski halfpipe final) 11:10 p.m. Feb. 21: Ice hockey (Women’s hockey gold medal game, Canada vs. USA)

Ice hockey (Women’s hockey gold medal game, Canada vs. USA) 5:00 a.m. Feb. 22: Short track speed skating (Men’s 500m finals, women’s 500m finals, men’s 5000m relay finals)

Short track speed skating (Men’s 500m finals, women’s 500m finals, men’s 5000m relay finals) 6:05 a.m. Feb. 22: Curling (Men’s semifinals)

In case you missed it

