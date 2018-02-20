Pyeongchang 2018: What to watch on Day 12 at the Winter Olympics

Latest news

Canada’s women’s curling squad will be fighting for their Olympic lives as they play the U.K. in round robin action

Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris are looking to add to their medal count when they compete in the big air snowboarding qualifiers

Both men and women’s speed skaters have their eye on the podium in the team pursuit finals

Calgary’s Kaillie Humphries is going for her third straight Olympic gold in bobsleigh





What to watch

All times Eastern

Curling (Men's and women's round robin)

After recovering from a rough start to the round robin, Canada's women's squad lost 7-5 to China on Day 11. Rachel Homan's rink is now at risk of missing out on the playoff round. They'll need to win their next two games, starting tonight against the U.K., and hope other teams lose their matches. Kevin Koe's men's squad, which has also had its ups and downs, wraps up round robin play against Denmark, looking for a second-place finish. (7:05 p.m. Feb. 20 for women's, 12:05 Feb. 21 for men's)

Snowboard (Men's big air qualification)

After picking up a silver and bronze, respectively, in slopestyle, Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris are looking to add to their medal count. Fellow Canadians Tyler Nicholson and Sébastien Toutant will also be competing. This is the first Olympics to feature Big Air, an event Cathal Kelly describes as "a sort of ski jumping that makes sense for our waiting-on-the-polar-icecaps-to-melt times." (7:30 p.m. p.m. Feb. 20)

Figure skating (Ladies short program)

It will be a major victory for Canadian figure skater Kaetlyn Osmond when she steps on the ice for the women's short program. A broken fibula in 2014 required two surgeries to repair and kept her away from competition for the better part of a year. Terrified to return to the ice, she has fought the fear and a silver medal at the 2017 world championships did wonders for her confidence. She has a new mindset now, four years after finishing 13th in Sochi. (8 p.m. Feb. 20)

Freestyle skiing (Men's ski cross)

Canadian skicross veterans Brady Leman and Chris Del Bosco are back for another shot at Olympic hardware in the wild event. Both have experienced the gut-punch of a fourth-place finish at the Winter Games. Del Bosco reached the final when skicross made its Olympic debut at the 2010 Vancouver Games and Leman was the lone Canadian skier in the final run four years later in Sochi. Late crashes were to blame in both races. An unpredictable sport, skicross sees athletes navigate banks, turns, rollers and jumps while racing their opponents. Only four make the final round. (Competition begins 11:15 p.m. Feb. 20)

Speed skating (Men's and Women's team sprint finals)

Canada's trio of Ivanie Blondin, Josie Morrison and Isabelle Weidemann compete for a medal in the long-track speedskating women's team pursuit. The Canadians finished third in their quarter-final heat Monday. The Netherlands set the pace in the quarters with an Olympic record time of two minute 55.61 seconds. Both Blondin and Weidemann have come close to medals in the 3,000 and 5,000 metres earlier in the Games. (6 a.m. Feb. 21)

Bobsleigh (Women's runs 3-4)

Canadian pilot Kaillie Humphries and brakewoman Heather Moyse won gold in Sochi and Vancouver but broke up the partnership and, competing in separate sleds, and will start the third run in fourth and seventh places respectively. (6:50 a.m. Feb. 21)

Men's ice hockey quarterfinals (Canada vs. Finland/South Korea)

Team Canada will play Finland in the quarterfinals. The Canadians, two-time defending Olympic champions, earned a bye to the quarterfinals with a 4-0 win over the Koreans in their final preliminary-round game. Sweden, the Olympic Athletes of Russia and the Czech Republic, who Canada lost to in overtime during group play, also made it to the quarterfinals. The Canadians have been shaky at times in the Olympic tournament, losing 3-2 to the Czechs in a shootout and looking unconvincing for large parts of a 4-0 win over hockey minnow South Korea. It's a far cry from the well-oiled, NHL-fuelled Canadian machine that won gold in Vancouver and Sochi. (7:10 a.m. Feb. 21)

What's coming up

All times Eastern

7:05 p.m. Feb. 21: Curling (Men’s, women’s semifinal tiebreaker)

Curling (Men’s, women’s semifinal tiebreaker) 9:30 p.m. Feb. 21: Freestyle skiing (Men’s freeski halfpipe final)

Freestyle skiing (Men’s freeski halfpipe final) 11:10 p.m. Feb. 21: Ice hockey (Women’s hockey gold medal game, Canada vs. USA)

Ice hockey (Women’s hockey gold medal game, Canada vs. USA) 5:00 a.m. Feb. 22: Short track speed skating (Men’s 500m finals, women’s 500m finals, men’s 5000m relay finals

Short track speed skating (Men’s 500m finals, women’s 500m finals, men’s 5000m relay finals 6:05 a.m. Feb. 22: Curling (Men’s semifinals)

In case you missed it

More from The Globe

Follow The Globe in Pyeongchang

With files from Canadian Press