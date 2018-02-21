Pyeongchang 2018: U.S. tops Canada for women’s hockey gold, Larocque ordered to wear silver medal, Russian curlers hand back bronze

Latest news









Women's ice hockey (Canada vs. USA)



The United States of America is back on top of the women's hockey world after defeating arch-rival Canada in the gold-medal game of the Winter Olympics. The last time the Americans had won gold in women's ice hockey at the Olympics was in 1998 in Nagano, the inaugural iteration of the tournament. USA outscored Canada 3-2 in the shootout. Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Hilary Knight scored the Americans' two goals in regulation. Haley Irwin and Marie-Philip Poulin scored for the Canadians.

After the win, each team prepared to receive their respective medals. There is no better visual representation of the chasm that lies between life's winners and losers then a medal ceremony after Canada plays the United States in an Olympic hockey final, writes Cathal Kelly.

For more than half an hour no one could make Jocelyne Larocque wear her silver medal. And then someone finally forced her, when a member from the IIHF pulled her aside and gave her a talking to.



In a Canadian women's hockey program that never seems to lose the big games, this was the second time Canadian head coach Laura Schuler had experienced this exact moment. She was a player on the Canadian team that lost to the Americans in 1998, the first year women's hockey was played at the Olympics, and the only other time Canada hasn't won.

The United States celebrates after defeating Canada in a shootout to win the Women’s Gold Medal Game on day thirteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 22, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. Jamie Squire/GETTY IMAGES

Short track speed skating (Men's 500m finals, women's 500m finals, men's 5000m relay finals)



Canada's Kim Boutin has won the silver medal in the women's 1000m short-track speedskating race at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

It's Boutin's third medal at the 2018 Games. She also claimed bronze in the women's 500m and 1500m.

In the men's 5000m relay, the Canadian team of Samuel Girard, Charles Hamelin, Charle Cournoyer and Pascal Dion crossed the finish line in third place to win the bronze medal. Hungary won gold in an Olympic record while China took silver.

Girard, who is making his Olympic debut, just missed out on a medal earlier in the day, finishing fourth in the 500 final. He won gold in the 1,000 earlier in the Games.

Curling men's semifinal (Canada vs. USA)



Canada's Kevin Koe will have to settle for a chance at winning a bronze medal in men's curling at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

The Calgary skip fell 5-3 to John Shuster of the United States in Thursday's semifinal.

Snowboarding (Women's big air final)

Anna Gasser of Austria won the first Olympic snowboarding big air gold medal on Thursday with a combined score of 185.00 from her two best runs. Jamie Anderson of the United States took the silver (177.25) and New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski Synnott the bronze (157.50). Canada's Spencer O'Brien and Laurie Blouin finished in ninth and 12th, respectively. The big air competition is making its Olympic debut at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Freestyle skiing (Men's freeski halfpipe final)



Canada's Noah Bowman finished in fifth place in men's ski halfpipe at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. The Calgary native delivered a strong opening run at Phoenix Park on Thursday to earn a score of 89.40 points. Bowman pulled out of his second run early and fell on his third run. American David Wise defended his Olympic halfpipe title with 97.20 points on his final run. Alex Ferreira of the U.S. took silver with 96.40 points and New Zealand's Nico Porteous earned bronze with 94.80 points. Mike Riddle of Sherwood Park, Alta., was sixth with 85.40 points from his first run. Riddle won silver at the world championships last year and finished second at the 2014 Games. Bowman finished fifth at the Sochi Olympics.

