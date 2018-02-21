Pyeongchang 2018: Canada loses shot at men’s hockey gold, medal haul hits national record

Latest news

Germany crushed Team Canada’s hopes for men’s hockey gold on Friday, beating the Canadians 4-3 in a tight semifinal game. Canada will now face the Czech Republic for the bronze medal on Saturday, while Germany competes for gold against the Olympic athletes from Russia.

Kaetlyn Osmond won bronze in women’s figure skating to give Canada its 27th medal in Pyeongchang, setting a national record for most medals at a Winter Games.

Canadian women finished 1-2 in ski cross with Kelsey Serwa taking gold and Brittany Phelan earning silver.

Kevin Koe’s rink lost to Switzerland in the bronze-medal match of the men’s curling tournament.

Canadian women’s hockey player Jocelyne Larocque apologized for refusing to wear her silver medal after a crushing loss to the United States.





What you missed

Figure skating (women's free skate)

Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond has won a bronze medal in women's figure skating. The reigning world silver medalist from Marystown, N.L., skating to music from "Black Swan," scored 152.15 in her long program for a combined score of 231.02. Osmond's medal is historic as it boosts Canada's total in Pyeongchang to 27, an all-time high for the country at the Winter Games. Russia's Alina Zagitova, just 15 years old, scored a combined 239.57 to capture gold. Teammate and reigning world champion Evgenia Medvedeva of Russia won silver with 238.26 points.

Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond competes in the women’s single skating free skating of the figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung on February 23, 2018. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images

Men's ice hockey semifinals (Canada vs. Germany)

Team Canada was trying for a third straight trip to the Olympic men's hockey gold-medal game when it took on Germany on Friday, but the Germans won 4-3, despite a hard push-back from the Canadians in the third period. Canada faces the Czech Republic for bronze on Saturday, after which the Germans and Russians will vie for gold.

Freestyle skiing (Women's ski cross)

Canadian women finished 1-2 in ski cross at the Pyeongchang Winter Games with Kelsey Serwa of Kelowna, B.C., taking gold and Brittany Phelan of Mont-Tremblant, Que., earning silver. Switzerland's Fanny Smith captured bronze while World Cup leader Sandra Naeslund of Sweden was fourth. Marielle Thompson of Whistler, B.C., who won gold four years ago in Sochi, was eliminated in the opening heat at Phoenix Park. She fell behind shortly after the start and spun out early.

Curling men's bronze medal (Canada vs. Switzerland)



Switzerland's Peter de Cruz defeated Canada's Kevin Koe to win a bronze medal in men's curling. The Swiss won 7-5, following an 8-6 defeat of Canada in the round-robin portion of the tournament. Canadian men had won three straight Olympic curling gold medals – Brad Jacobs in 2014, Kevin Martin in 2010 and Brad Gushue in 2006 – and had not missed a final at the Games since the sport was reintroduced in 1998.

What's coming up

All times Eastern

8 p.m. Feb. 23: Snowboarding (Men’s big air final)

Snowboarding (Men’s big air final) 10 p.m. Feb. 23: (Men’s/Women’s parallel giant slalom)

(Men’s/Women’s parallel giant slalom) 12 a.m. Feb. 24: Cross-country skiing (Men’s 50km mass start)

Cross-country skiing (Men’s 50km mass start) 1:35 a.m. Feb. 24 : Curling (Men’s gold medal match)

Curling (Men’s gold medal match) 6 a.m. Feb. 24: Speed skating (Men’s/Women’s mass start)











In case you missed it

More from The Globe

