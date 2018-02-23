Pyeongchang 2018: What to watch on Day 15 at the Winter Olympics

What to watch on Day 15 at the Winter Olympics
Latest news
- Canadians Mark McMorris and Max Parrot will be looking to earn their second medals of the Games, this time in the inaugural big air snowboarding competion
- Cross-country skiing ace Alex Harvey gets one more chance at an Olympic medal when he competes in the 50-kilometre mass start
- The long-track speedskating mass start event makes its Olympic debut and a Canadian could end up on the podium
- A second Russian athlete has failed a doping test at the Games. Bobsleigh pilot Nadezhda Sergeeva tested positive for trimetazdine
- Jocelyne Larocque, a women’s hockey player, has apologized after refusing to wear a silver medal after Canada lost to the USA in heartbreaking fashion
What to watch
All times Eastern
Snowboarding (Men's big air final)
The new event of snowboarding big air wraps up with the men's final. Canadians Mark McMorris and Max Parrot will be looking to earn their second medals of the Games. Parrot, of Bromont, Que., and Regina's McMorris finished second and third respectively in slopestyle. Sebastien Toutant of L'Assomption, Que., is also in the men's final. (8 p.m. Feb. 23)
Snowboarding (Men's/Women's parallel giant slalom)
Some 20 years after making his Olympic debut, 42-year-old Canadian snowboarder Jasey-Jay Anderson will compete in a record sixth Winter Games. The 2010 gold medallist in parallel giant is not a medal favourite in the event Saturday, though he did become the oldest rider ever to win a World Cup race just last month. The 42-year-old from Mont-Tremblant, Que., is the only Canadian to compete at six Winter Games. (10 p.m. Feb. 23)
Cross-country skiing (Men's 50km mass start)
Cross-country skiing ace Alex Harvey gets one more chance at an Olympic medal when he competes in the 50-kilometre mass start. The 29-year-old from St-Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., is the reigning world champion in the gruelling event. He had high expectations for himself coming into Pyeongchang. His top finish so far is seventh in the 15-kilometre freestyle event. (12 a.m. Feb. 24)
Speed skating (Men's/Women's mass start)
The long-track speedskating mass start event makes its Olympic debut and a Canadian could end up on the podium. Ivanie Blondin of Ottawa is a former short-track speedskater and is comfortable in the head-to-head, elbows-up race, which sees several skaters leave the line at the same time and jockey and jostle for position over 16 laps. Blondin has won world championship gold and silver and a World Cup title in the race. (6 a.m. Feb. 24)
What's coming up
All times Eastern
- 7:05 p.m. Feb. 24: Curling (Women’s gold medal game)
- 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24: Bobsleigh (Four-man runs 3 and 4
- 11:10 p.m. Feb. 24: Men’s hockey (Gold medal game)
- 1:15 a.m. Feb. 25: Cross country (Women’s 30km mass start)
- 6 a.m. Feb. 25: Closing ceremonies
In case you missed it
- Opening ceremonies: Winter Olympics officially under way after opening ceremony
- Day 1: Parrot, McMorris win Canada’s first medals of the Games in men’s slopestyle
- Day 2: Figure skating team wins Canada’s first gold medal of Winter Olympics
- Day 3: Kingsbury captures Canada’s second gold medal at Winter Games
- Day 4: Canadian curlers capture gold, Gough makes history and Boutin earns surprise bronze in short track
- Day 5: Figure skating pair Duhamel and Radford win bronze in free skate
- Day 6: Canada adds to medal haul with gold in speed skating, silver in luge
- Day 7: Women’s curling rink still winless, Chan sixth heading into last ever Olympics skate
- Day 8: A gold for Girard, a bronze for Boutin in speed-skating finals
- Day 9: Freestyle skier wins bronze, Team Canada nets 4-0 hockey win against Korea
- Day 10: Canada’s Justin Kripps ties for gold with Germany in two-man bobsleigh
- Day 11: Two golds for Canada as Virtue and Moir exit on top, Sharpe wins halfpipe
- Day 12: Leman wins ski cross gold, Team Canada advances to semi-final, Humphries drives to bobsleigh bronze
- Day 13: U.S. tops Canada for women’s hockey gold, Larocque ordered to wear silver medal, Russian curlers hand back bronze
- Day 14: Canada loses shot at men’s hockey gold, medal haul hits national record
More from The Globe
- The Americans are having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad Games, Cathal Kelly writes
- Accident or deliberate trip? North Korea’s squeaky clean Olympics takes a hit, Nathan VanderKlippe reports
- Olympic athletes discover it doesn’t take much to burst the social media ‘bubble,’ Grant Robertson reports
Follow The Globe in Pyeongchang
With files from Canadian Press