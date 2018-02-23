Pyeongchang 2018: What to watch on Day 15 at the Winter Olympics

Latest news

Canadians Mark McMorris and Max Parrot will be looking to earn their second medals of the Games, this time in the inaugural big air snowboarding competion

Cross-country skiing ace Alex Harvey gets one more chance at an Olympic medal when he competes in the 50-kilometre mass start

The long-track speedskating mass start event makes its Olympic debut and a Canadian could end up on the podium

A second Russian athlete has failed a doping test at the Games. Bobsleigh pilot Nadezhda Sergeeva tested positive for trimetazdine

Jocelyne Larocque, a women’s hockey player, has apologized after refusing to wear a silver medal after Canada lost to the USA in heartbreaking fashion





What to watch

All times Eastern

Snowboarding (Men's big air final)

The new event of snowboarding big air wraps up with the men's final. Canadians Mark McMorris and Max Parrot will be looking to earn their second medals of the Games. Parrot, of Bromont, Que., and Regina's McMorris finished second and third respectively in slopestyle. Sebastien Toutant of L'Assomption, Que., is also in the men's final. (8 p.m. Feb. 23)

Story continues below advertisement

Snowboarding (Men's/Women's parallel giant slalom)

Some 20 years after making his Olympic debut, 42-year-old Canadian snowboarder Jasey-Jay Anderson will compete in a record sixth Winter Games. The 2010 gold medallist in parallel giant is not a medal favourite in the event Saturday, though he did become the oldest rider ever to win a World Cup race just last month. The 42-year-old from Mont-Tremblant, Que., is the only Canadian to compete at six Winter Games. (10 p.m. Feb. 23)

Cross-country skiing (Men's 50km mass start)

Cross-country skiing ace Alex Harvey gets one more chance at an Olympic medal when he competes in the 50-kilometre mass start. The 29-year-old from St-Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., is the reigning world champion in the gruelling event. He had high expectations for himself coming into Pyeongchang. His top finish so far is seventh in the 15-kilometre freestyle event. (12 a.m. Feb. 24)



Speed skating (Men's/Women's mass start)

The long-track speedskating mass start event makes its Olympic debut and a Canadian could end up on the podium. Ivanie Blondin of Ottawa is a former short-track speedskater and is comfortable in the head-to-head, elbows-up race, which sees several skaters leave the line at the same time and jockey and jostle for position over 16 laps. Blondin has won world championship gold and silver and a World Cup title in the race. (6 a.m. Feb. 24)

What's coming up

All times Eastern

Story continues below advertisement

7:05 p.m. Feb. 24 : Curling (Women’s gold medal game)

: Curling (Women’s gold medal game) 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24: Bobsleigh (Four-man runs 3 and 4

Bobsleigh (Four-man runs 3 and 4 11:10 p.m. Feb. 24: Men’s hockey (Gold medal game)

Men’s hockey (Gold medal game) 1:15 a.m. Feb. 25 : Cross country (Women’s 30km mass start)

Cross country (Women’s 30km mass start) 6 a.m. Feb. 25: Closing ceremonies

In case you missed it

More from The Globe

The Americans are having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad Games, Cathal Kelly writes

Accident or deliberate trip? North Korea’s squeaky clean Olympics takes a hit, Nathan VanderKlippe reports

Olympic athletes discover it doesn’t take much to burst the social media ‘bubble,’ Grant Robertson reports

Follow The Globe in Pyeongchang

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram