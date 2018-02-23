Pyeongchang 2018: What to watch on Day 16 at the Winter Olympics

Latest news

The South Korean women’s curling team plays for a gold medal when it takes on Sweden.

A juggernaut squad of Olympic Athletes from Russia will take on a German upstart in the men’s gold medal hockey game.

Canada will have three sleds in bobsled’s four-man competition. Justin Kripps’ crew is the favourite and is fourth after runs 1 and 2.

Speed skater Kim Boutin has been named Canada’s flag bearer in the closing ceremony, which begins Sunday at 6 a.m. (ET).

Canada took Olympic bronze in men’s hockey on Saturday, beating the Czech Republic 6-4. Germany, which gave Canada a stinging defeat in Friday’s semifinal game, will face Olympic athletes from Russia for the gold medal at 11:10 p.m. (ET).

The long-track speed-skating mass start made its Olympic debut on Saturday. Canada’s Olivier Jean finished 14th in the men’s final and Keri Morrison came in 12th in the women’s, but Ivanie Blondin didn’t qualify after a hard fall in her semifinal race. Here’s a primer on how the mass start works.

A Canadian athlete, his wife and his manager are being investigated after allegedly stealing a car and driving it drunk back to their residence. A CBC report identified the athlete as skier Dave Duncan, but did not specify who was driving the car.





What to watch

All times Eastern

Curling (Women's gold medal game)

The South Korean women's curling team plays for a gold medal when it takes on Sweden in the final. The Koreans have lost only once in the tournament, a 7-5 defeat to Japan way back in the third draw of the preliminary round. The hosts avenged that loss by beating Japan 8-7 in the semifinals. Canada won gold in the event in 2014, but Rachel Homan missed the playoffs at this tournament. (7:05 p.m. Feb. 24)

Bobsleigh (Four-man)

Canada will have three sleds in bobsled's four-man competition. All eyes will be on Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., who won gold in the two-man event earlier in the Games. Other Canadian pilots include Chris Spring of Priddis, Alta., and Hamilton's Nick Poloniato. In addition to Kripps's gold, Canada's bobsled team also has a bronze from Kaillie Humphries in the women's event. (7:30 p.m. Feb. 24)

Figure skating (Exhibition gala)

Ice dance champion Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir and will pay tribute to the late Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie in Sunday's figure skating exhibition. The couple plans to skate to the Hip track "Long Time Running." Moir calls Downie, who died last year of brain cancer, "one of my heroes and a guy who was so wonderfully weird." The gala is a curtain-closing tradition in figure skating with medal winners performing exhibition programs. It's all show and no competition. (8 p.m. Feb. 24)

Ice hockey (Men's gold medal game)

A juggernaut squad of Olympic Athletes from Russia will take on a German upstart in the men's gold medal hockey game. The Germans, largely written off before the tournament began, upset Sweden in the quarterfinals then shocked Canada 4-1 in the semis to reach the gold-medal game. The Russians, playing under the Olympic flag, boasts a lineup featuring former NHL superstars Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk. (11:10 p.m. Feb. 24)

The closing ceremony

Canadian Olympic athletes will celebrate a record medal haul when they march in the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. Canada eclipsed its previous high of 26 medals from the Vancouver Olympics when Kaetlyn Osmond won women's figure skating bronze on Friday. Canada's flag bearer will be Kim Boutin, who earned three medals at the Games and endured death threats. The closing ceremony is expected to showcase K-pop, South Korea's wildly popular musical genre that has been the soundtrack of the Pyeongchang Games. The ceremony also marks the handover to Beijing, which will host the 2022 Winter Games.



In case you missed it



’A sob story’: Canadian fans paid thousands for Olympic tickets, but found no Canadians on the ice, Grant Robertson reports

As the Winter Olympics come to an end, what does South Korea take away from the Games? Nathan Vanderklippe reports

With men’s hockey disappointment, Canada watches as others savour the moment, writes Cathal Kelly

