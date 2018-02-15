Pyeongchang 2018: What to watch on Day 7 at the Winter Olympics

Latest news

Canada’s Patrick Chan is set to skate in the Men’s short program and is aiming for his second gold medal of the Pyeongchang Games

Superstar skier Mikaela Shiffrin of the USA is eyeing her second gold of the Olympics, this time in slalom, her favourite event.

Cross-country skier Alex Harvey tries again to become Canada’s first Olympic male medalist in the sport

This Canadian men’s hockey team may not be great, but they might be good enough, Cathal Kelly writes





What to watch

All times Eastern

Figure skating (Men's short program)

Patrick Chan begins one final quest to win a gold medal in men's figure skating when he skates his short program. The three-time world champion, who will retire after the Olympics, has looked at times this season as if he's dragging himself to the finish line. But he showed what he's capable of in Monday's team event, helping Canada secure the gold medal with two beautiful quad jumps. He'll be hoping to replicate that success in Friday's short program and Saturday's free skate. (8 p.m. Feb. 15)

Story continues below advertisement

Alpine skiing (Women's slalom)

The slalom is superstar skier Mikaela Shiffrin's best event, one that she has dominated for five years, including a gold at the 2014 Sochi Games plus a trio of world titles. She is a huge favourite in that one, unlike the giant slalom, in which Shiffrin was merely a strong contender. Despite not having frontrunner status, she secured a gold medal in the rescheduled giant slalom. After that, Shiffrin will skip Saturday's super-G, according to her mom, because there's no time to properly prepare. She still intends to enter the downhill and combined. (9 p.m. Feb. 15)

Cross-country skiing (Men's 15km individual)

Cross-country skier Alex Harvey tries again to become Canada's first Olympic male medalist in the sport when he lines up for the 15-kilometre freestyle race. Harvey will need to put the disappointment of not qualifying for the elimination round in Monday's sprint behind him. The 29-year-old from St-Ferréol-les-Neiges, Que., hadn't missed the knockout stage in the event since 2015. Canadian coach Louis Bouchard said Harvey lacked energy on Monday. (1 a.m. Feb. 16)

Speed skating (Women's 5,000m)

Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin returns to the speed skating oval in the gruelling 5,000 metres. She finished a disappointing sixth in the 3,000 last weekend, saying she was "probably going to dwell on it a little bit after this. It's only human to do that." But she was confident she had enough time to shift her focus to the 5,000. A former short-track speed skater, Blondin's best event is the new mass start race. (6 a.m. Feb. 16)

Skeleton (Women's skeleton runs 1-2)

Story continues below advertisement

Canada's women's skeleton team has completely turned over since the 2014 Sochi Games following the retirement of veterans Sarah Reid and Mellisa Hollingsworth. Jane Channell of North Vancouver, B.C., Mirela Rahneva of Ottawa and Elisabeth Vathje of Calgary will all be looking to put themselves in podium position with their first two Olympic runs on Friday. The final two runs are slated for Saturday. (6:20 a.m. Feb. 16)

What's coming up

All times Eastern

8:00 p.m. Feb. 16: Figure skating (Men’s free skate)

Figure skating (Men’s free skate) 9:00 p.m. Feb. 16: Alpine skiing (Women’s super-G)

Alpine skiing (Women’s super-G) 10:10 p.m. Feb. 16: Men’s ice hockey (Canada vs. Czech Republic)

Men’s ice hockey (Canada vs. Czech Republic) 11:00 p.m. Feb. 16 : Freestyle skiing(Women’s freeski slopestyle final)

Freestyle skiing(Women’s freeski slopestyle final) 5:00 a.m. Feb. 17 : Short track speed skating (Women’s 1500m finals, Men’s 1000m finals)

Short track speed skating (Women’s 1500m finals, Men’s 1000m finals) 6:20 a.m. Feb. 17: Skeleton (Women’s skeleton runs 3-4)

In case you missed it

More from The Globe

As hockey gets under way, Russian hockey players struggle with the fact they can’t call themselves Team Russia, Grant Robertson writes

In the famously heated rivalry between Canada and U.S. women’s hockey, the game is in their minds, Cathal Kelly writes.

At the Olympics, North and South Korea unite against a common foe, Japan, Nathan VanderKlippe writes.

Follow The Globe in Pyeongchang

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram