Pyeongchang 2018: What to watch on Day 8 at the Winter Olympics

Latest news

Patrick Chan will perform his final Olympic skate in the men’s long program. Chan currently sits in sixth place.

After overcoming struggles which forced her to leave the sport, defending Olympic gold medalist Dara Howell looks to defend her crown freestyle crown.

Despite a dominating performance in their opening contest, Team Canada head coach Willie Desjardins wants to see a more consistent effort against the Czech Republic.

What does it feel like to skate the final laps of an endurace race? “Like cooking a lobster,” one speed skater told The Globe’s Grant Robertson.

The Globe’s Nathan VanderKlippe has the story of South Korean Yun Sung-bin, whose gold medal win elevated him from “Iron Man” to “Emperor.”





What to watch

All times Eastern

Figure skating (Men's free skate)

Patrick Chan will take the Olympic ice for the final time in his career as he skates his long program. The three-time world champion from Toronto made his Olympic debut eight years ago in Vancouver, where he was fifth. He went into the 2014 Sochi Games favoured for gold but had to settle for silver after a fall on a double Axel in his long program. Chan is one of several Canadian skaters retiring after Pyeongchang. Pairs bronze medallists Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford and star ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are also calling it quits. (8 p.m. Feb. 16)

Freestyle skiing (Women's freeski slopestyle final)

Canadian freestyle skier Dara Howell is back to defend her gold medal in women's slopestyle. Just 19 when she reached the top of the podium in the sport's Olympic debut four years ago in Sochi, Howell was overwhelmed at the whirlwind that followed and struggled with being in the spotlight. She took time off from the sport and struggled when she finally returned. Working with new coaches, she went back to basics and heads into Pyeongchang confident she can return to the top step of the podium. (11 p.m. Feb. 16)

Ice hockey (Men's: Canada vs. Czech Republic; Women's: Quarterfinals)

Team Canada coach Willie Desjardins wants more consistency out of his team in its second Olympic outing against the Czech Republic. Canada opened its campaign at the Pyeongchang Winter Games with a 5-1 win over Switzerland. Desjardins saw plenty to like but says there's room for improvement. (10:10 p.m. Feb. 16)

The Canadian women's hockey team will be watching the results of Saturday's quarter-finals from the sidelines as they await their semifinal opponent. The Canadian women, along with their American rivals, advanced directly to the semifinals after finishing the round robin with a sparkling 3-0 record. Odds are it will be yet another Canada-U.S. final but both teams will have to win their semifinal against either the Olympic athletes from Russia or Switzerland on Monday to get there. Canada is gunning for its fifth straight gold. (10:10 p.m. Feb. 16)



Short track speed skating (Women's 1,500m finals, Men's 1,000m finals)

Short-track speedskater Kim Boutin returns to the rink an Olympic bronze medallist Saturday when she toes the line in the women's 1,500. The racer from Sherbrooke, Que., was promoted to third in the 500 metres on Tuesday after a South Korean skater was disqualified. The result didn't sit well with some and Boutin was the target of nasty and threatening messages on social media. She set her accounts to private and the RCMP, which handles security for Canada's Olympians, is looking into the matter. (5 a.m. Feb. 17)

Skeleton (Women's skeleton runs 3-4)

Canada's women's skeleton team has completely turned over since the 2014 Sochi Games following the retirement of veterans Sarah Reid and Mellisa Hollingsworth. Jane Channell of North Vancouver, B.C., Mirela Rahneva of Ottawa and Elisabeth Vathje of Calgary will all be looking to put themselves in podium position. (6:20 a.m. Feb. 17)





What's coming up

All times Eastern

8 p.m. Feb. 17: Freestyle skiing (Men’s freeski slopestyle)

Freestyle skiing (Men’s freeski slopestyle) 11:45 p.m. Feb. 17: Alpine skiing (Men’s giant slalom)

Alpine skiing (Men’s giant slalom) 1:15 a.m. Feb. 18: Cross-country skiing (Men’s 4x10km relay)

Cross-country skiing (Men’s 4x10km relay) 6 a.m. Feb. 18 : Speed skating (Women’s 500m, Men’s team pursuit qualifications)

Speed skating (Women’s 500m, Men’s team pursuit qualifications) 6:05 a.m. Feb. 18 : Bobsleigh (Two-man boblseigh runs 1-2)

Bobsleigh (Two-man boblseigh runs 1-2) 7:10 a.m. Feb. 18: Men’s ice hockey (Canada vs. South Korea)

In case you missed it

More from The Globe

Follow The Globe in Pyeongchang

