Pyeongchang 2018: Canada’s Ted-Jan Bloemen wins silver in men’s 5000m speed skating

Canada’s Ted-Jan Bloemen eked out a silver medal in men’s 5000m speed skating , separating himself from Sverre Lunde Pedersen of Norway by .002 seconds.

Canada’s new approach to team figure skating event is paying off, as it leads heading into the final day

Qualification for the women’s snowboard slopestyle final was cancelled due to strong winds at the Phoenix Snow Park venue.



Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris won a silver and bronze in men’s slopestyle while American Redmond Gerard came away with gold.

Canada’s Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris clinched first in round-robin play in mixed doubles curling after defeating South Korea’s Hyeji Jang and Kijeong Lee 8-3 to finish the round robin 6-1.









What to watch today

All times Eastern

Freestyle skiing (women's moguls final)



Defending moguls gold medalist Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Montreal booked her spot in the final on Friday but her sister Chloe, who won silver four years ago, didn't qualify and will need to go through a second round before Sunday's final. The Dufour-Lapointe sisters won the hearts of Canadians at the 2014 Sochi Games when they shared the podium. Their older sister Maxime also competed in Russia but didn't qualify for the Pyeongchang Games. (7 a.m.)

Women's ice hockey (Canada vs. Russia)



Canada's women's hockey team begins its defence of its gold medal with a game against Russia, which was disqualified in the aftermath of the Sochi Winter Olympics after six of its hockey players were dinged for doping violations. The Russian team's results were annulled. Canada beat the United States in overtime in 2014 and both countries are the favourites to make it back to the finals. (7:10 a.m.)

Curling (Mixed doubles semifinal)

Canada's John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes will attempt to book their spot in the inaugural mixed doubles curling final with a semifinal win Monday. The duo has jelled nicely despite never playing doubles together until the trials last month. They clinched their spot in the semis with convincing wins over Switzerland and the Olympic Athletes from Russia team.

Figure skating (Team event: men's and ladies free skate, free dance)

It's the final day of figure skating's team event with the men's and women's free skate and the free dance. Three-time world champion Patrick Chan was shaky in Friday's short program so he'll be looking for a better performance. There's an undeniable chemistry on the Canadian team, which boasts a combined eight world titles. Their experience makes the Canadians podium favourites. They were silver medallists four years ago in Sochi. (8 p.m.)

What's happened so far

Speed Skating (Men's 5000m)

Sven Kramer of the Netherlands dominated the men's 5000m speed skating, winning gold and setting an Olympic record in the process at 6:09.76. Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen eked out a silver medal, separating himself from Sverre Lunde Pedersen of Norway by .002 seconds. Peter Michael of New Zealand finished in fourth. Seung-Hoon Lee of the host country South Korea led through the first half of the competition with a time of 6:14.15 but he was ultimately knocked off of the podium by the speed skating heavyweights in the second half.

What's happening on Feb. 12

5:10 a.m. and 7 a.m.: Biathlon (Women’s 10km pursuit, Men’s 12.5km pursuit)

Biathlon (Women’s 10km pursuit, Men’s 12.5km pursuit) 5:50 a.m.: Luge (Women’s singles: runs 1-2)

Luge (Women’s singles: runs 1-2) 7 a.m.: Freestyle skiing (Men’s moguls final)

Freestyle skiing (Men’s moguls final) 7:05 p.m.: Curling (Mixed doubles: Bronze medal match)

Curling (Mixed doubles: Bronze medal match) 8 p.m.: Snowboard (Women’s halfpipe final)

In case you missed it



