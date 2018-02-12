Pyeongchang 2018: Kingsbury captures gold; Canada gears up for mixed doubles curling final

Latest news

Canada is set to face Switzerland for gold in the mixed doubles curling final on Tuesday morning. Canada beat Norway in the semis, while the Swiss eked out a win against the Russians. Go here for a primer on the new mixed doubles event.

Canada’s Mikaël Kingsbury won the gold medal in the men’s freestyle moguls, while fellow Canadian Marc-Antonie Gagnon finished in fourth place

Canada’s mighty figure skating team won gold in the team event on Sunday evening

Laurie Blouin snagged a silver medal in the women’s slopestyle event Sunday evening despite turbulent winds and white-out conditions

Laurie Blouin snagged a silver medal in the women’s slopestyle event Sunday evening despite turbulent winds and white-out conditions Canada’s Alex Gough sits in fourth place after the second of four runs in the women’s single luge. Fellow Canadian Kimberly McRae is in eighth

NBC removed analyst Joshua Cooper Ramo after he made comments that offended locals during coverage of the opening ceremony





What happened today

All times Eastern

Freestyle skiing (Men's moguls final)



Mikaël Kingsbury is king of the moguls mountain after winning the gold medal in the men's competition. After capturing silver four years ago, the 25-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., has dominated the moguls circuit. He has a record 48 World Cup titles on his resume. Fellow Canadian Marc-Antonie Gagnon just missed the podium, finishing in fourth place. Take a look at his perilous pursuit of Olympic gold here.

Story continues below advertisement

Luge (Women’s singles: runs 1-2)

Veteran luger Alex Gough kicked off her fourth — and possibly final — Olympic Games with her first two runs of the women's singles event. Gough sits in fourth place after the second run, with fellow Canadian Kimberley McRae in eighth. Gough just missed the podium in Sochi, finishing fourth in both the women's and team events. It appeared in December that Gough and her teammates may get upgraded to bronze in the relay after Russia was disqualified over doping allegations. But the decision was later overturned but the Court of Arbitration for Sport, reinstating the Russian result.

Speed skating (Women's 1500m)

Ireen Wust of the Netherlands claimed a record 10th Olympic speed skating medal when she surged to gold in the women's 1500m at the Gangneung Oval.



Brianne Tutt was the top Canadian, finishing in 15th place. The other two Canadians in the field Kali Christ and Josie Morrison finished 19th and 21st respectively.



Snowboard (Men's halfpipe qualifying)



Canadian Simon d'Artois will make his Olympic debut in Pyeongchang after the 26 year old from Whistler, B.C., won bronze at the World Cup in December 2017. Meanwhile, American Shaun White is looking for a medal after missing the podium four years ago. He won back-to-back golds in 2006 and 2010. (11 p.m.)

What's happening on Feb. 13

2:40 a.m.: Women’s Ice Hockey (Canada vs. Finland)

Women’s Ice Hockey (Canada vs. Finland) 5 a.m.: Short track speed skating (Women’s 500m finals, Men’s 1000m heats, Men’s 5000m relay heats)

Short track speed skating (Women’s 500m finals, Men’s 1000m heats, Men’s 5000m relay heats) 5:30 a.m.: Luge (Women’s singles runs 3-4)

Luge (Women’s singles runs 3-4) 6:05 a.m.: Curling (Mixed doubles gold medal match: Canada vs. Switzerland)

Curling (Mixed doubles gold medal match: Canada vs. Switzerland) 7:05 p.m.: Curling (Men’s round robin)

Curling (Men’s round robin) 8:30 p.m.: Snowboard (Men’s halfpipe final)



WATCH A crash course in mixed doubles curling 1:51





IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

MORE FROM THE GLOBE

After the team figure skating win, Chan finally finds Olympic gold, writes Grant Robertson

Forcing the women’s slopestyle final to go ahead was careless and a new kind of unfair, writes Cathal Kelly

Olympic athletes with Canadian ties make a global impact in Pyeongchang, writes Nathan Vanderklippe

FOLLOW THE GLOBE IN PYEONGCHANG

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram