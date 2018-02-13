Pyeongchang 2018: What to watch on Day 5 of the Winter Olympics

Latest news

Canadian gold-medal favourite Marianne St-Gelais was assessed a penalty during her quarterfinal race and has been eliminated from the 500m. On the men’s side, Denny Morrison will vie for the podium in the 1500m finals at 6 a.m.

Calgary’s Alex Gough will aim for a medal in women’s singles luge starting at 5:30 a.m.

Canada is set to face Switzerland for gold in the mixed doubles curling final at 6 a.m. Canada beat Norway in the semis, while the Swiss eked out a win against the Russians.

A Japanese speed skater was ejected from the Games after failing a doping test.







What to watch today

All times Eastern

Women's ice hockey



Canada had its moments both good and bad, looking sloppy on the power play at times, but goals from Melodie Daoust and Meghan Agosta helped propel the team past Finland 4-1.



Story continues below advertisement

The win virtually assures Canada (2-0-0) a berth in the semifinal, with one final preliminary-round game remaining against the U.S. on Thursday.

Marie-Philip Poulin and Jillian Saulnier also scored for Canada as some of the Canadian men's team watched from the upper tier of the arena.



Short track speed skating (Women's 500m finals)



Canada's Marianne St-Gelais failed to make it out of the quarterfinal stage of the women's 500m short track speed skating at the Pyeongchang Olympics after receiving a penalty for impeding. St-Gelais made contact with Yara Van Kerkhof of the Netherlands while trying to jockey for position.

Speed skating (Men's 1500m finals)



Since Denny Morrison last skated on Olympic ice, he has overcome serious injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident and recovered from a stroke. The 32-year-old seemingly indestructible skater Fort St. John, B.C., will make his Pyeongchang debut Tuesday in the men's 1,500 metres. Canadians will remember Morrison from the Sochi Games four years ago when he won a silver in the 1,000 after teammate Gilmore Junio gave up spot to Morrison, who had fallen at the team trials. (6 a.m.)

Luge (women's singles runs 3-4)

Story continues below advertisement

Veteran luger Alex Gough will kick off her fourth — and possibly final — Olympic Games with the first two runs of the women's singles event. Gough just missed the podium in Sochi, finishing fourth in both the women's and team events. It appeared in December that Gough and her teammates may get upgraded to bronze in the relay after Russia was disqualified over doping allegations. But the decision was later overturned but the Court of Arbitration for Sport, reinstating the Russian result. (5:30 a.m.)

Curling mixed doubles gold medal match (Canada vs. Switzerland)

The first ever Olympic medals in doubles curling will be handed out Tuesday and Canadians John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes will be in the mix for a gold. The duo have both been on top of the Olympic podium before in the traditional men's and women's events, but they had no experience as a doubles team until the qualifying tournament in January. After opening the competition with a loss, the pair found their groove and cruised through the rest of the round robin. Canada defeated Switzerland 7-2 when the teams played in the round robin. (6:05 a.m.)

WATCH A crash course in mixed doubles curling 1:51

What's happening on Feb. 14

12:05 a.m.: Curling (Women’s round robin)

Curling (Women’s round robin) 5 a.m.: Speed skating (Women’s 1000m)

Speed skating (Women’s 1000m) 6:20 a.m.: Luge (Doubles luge)

Luge (Doubles luge) 8:30 p.m.: Figure skating (Pairs free skate)

Figure skating (Pairs free skate) 9:00 p.m.: Alpine skiing (Men’s super G)

Alpine skiing (Men’s super G) 10:10 p.m.: Women’s Ice Hockey (Canada vs. USA)

Later this week

In case you missed it



More from The Globe

Nathan Vanderklippe explains how a North Korean defector became the mother of women’s hockey in the South.

Patrick Chan’s teammates helped him rebuild his confidence at Olympics, writes Grant Robertson.

Cathal Kelly argues that as Canada becomes an Olympic powerhouse, our triumphs feel less special.

Follow The Globe in Pyeongchang

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram