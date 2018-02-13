Pyeongchang 2018: Canadian curlers capture gold, Gough makes history and Boutin earns surprise bronze in short track

Latest news







Women's ice hockey



Canada had its moments both good and bad, looking sloppy on the power play at times, but goals from Melodie Daoust and Meghan Agosta helped propel the team past Finland 4-1.



The win virtually assures Canada (2-0-0) a berth in the semifinal, with one final preliminary-round game remaining against the U.S. on Thursday.

Marie-Philip Poulin and Jillian Saulnier also scored for Canada as some of the Canadian men's team watched from the upper tier of the arena.



Short track speed skating (Women's 500m finals)



Canadian short-track speed skater Kim Boutin captured a bronze medal in the women's 500m. The athlete from Sherbrooke, Que., finished fourth but was bumped up to third after South Korea's Minjeong Choi was disqualified.

Earlier, Canadian Marianne St-Gelais failed to make it out of the quarterfinal stage of the women's 500m short track speed skating after receiving a penalty for impeding. St-Gelais made contact with Yara Van Kerkhof of the Netherlands while trying to jockey for position.

Speed skating (Men's 1500m finals)



Dutch speed skaters continued their dominance at the Olympic Games with world champion Kjeld Nuis powering to gold in the men's 1,500 metres ahead of compatriot Patrick Roest.



Denny Morrison was the top Canadian, finishing in 13th place. Since Morrison last skated on Olympic ice, he has overcome serious injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident and recovered from a stroke. Canadians will remember Morrison from the Sochi Games four years ago when he won a silver in the 1,000 after teammate Gilmore Junio gave up spot to Morrison, who had fallen at the team trials. (6 a.m.)

Luge (women's singles runs 3-4)



Veteran Alex Gough earned Canada's first ever women's luge medal with her bronze-medal performance.

Gough looked to be headed to a second consecutive fourth-place Olympic finish after dropping back a spot from third on her final run down the track. But German Tatjana Huefner, who had been in second, made a mistake on her run right after Gough to push the Canadian onto the podium.

Germany's Natalie Geisenberger won her second successive Olympic gold medal, with her compatriot, Dajana Eitberger, winning the silver medal.



Curling mixed doubles gold medal match (Canada vs. Switzerland)

The Canadian duo of John Morrison and Kaitlyn Lawes crushed Switzerland 10-3 in the finals of mixed curling to capture the gold medal.

Ottawa's Morris and Winnipeg's Lawes claimed the second Olympic gold medals of their careers and Canada's third of the Pyeongchang Games.



