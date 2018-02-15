Pyeongchang 2018: Canada adds to medal haul with gold in speed skating, silver in luge

Latest news

Canadian speedskater Ted-Jan Bloemen won gold in the men’s 10,000m

Canada won silver in the luge team relay, giving the group redemption after a fourth-place finish in Sochi

Canadian pairs figure skaters Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford won the bronze medal in the pairs free skate event

The Canadian women’s hockey team defeated the U.S. 2-1, and will next play in the semifinals. The men’s team is up 4-0 in its first game

As hockey gets under way, Russian hockey players struggle with the fact they can’t call themselves Team Russia





What you missed

Speed skating (Men's 10,000m)



Canadian speedskater Ted-Jan Bloemen defeated his rival Sven Kramer of the Netherlands to win the 10,000-metre event. It was Bloemen's second medal of the Winter Games, having captured the silver in the 5000m. In that event, the Dutch legend Kramer dispatched

Bloemen to add to his medal haul. This time around, though, Kramer faded down the stretch and Bloemen's gold was all but guaranteed with several laps remaining.



Luge (team relay)



Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian luge relay team captured silver, getting edged by Germany. It's the second medal of these games for Alex Gough, who won bronze in the women's event. For the team — which also includes Sam Edney, Tristan Walker and Justin Snith — it's been a roller-coaster couple of months. In December, it appeared they may be gaining an Olympic bronze medal after two Russians had their results from the 2014 Games nullified. But the decision was overturned a few weeks later by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, meaning Canada's fourth-place finish four years ago would likely stand. Today the team got its redemption.

Men's ice hockey (Canada vs. Switzerland)



The Canadian men's hockey team got off to a rollicking start Thursday, defeating Switzerland 5-1. Rene Bourque and Wojtek Wolski scored two apiece for Canada, while Maxim Noreau added another. Canada will next play the Czech Republic. In other men's Olympic hockey action, Finland defeated Germany 5-2, Sweden blanked Norway 4-0, and the Czech Republic is in a close 2-1 affair with South Korea.

Curling (Women's)

The Canadian women's side got off to a tough start with two close losses in round-robin play. Rachel Homan's team fell 8-6 to EunJung Kim of South Korea and 7-6 in an extra end to Sweden's Anna Hasselborg on Thursday. Down 5-4 in the ninth end against the Koreans, Homan attempted an aggressive shot rather than drawing for one. The move backfired with Kim stealing a big three points for an 8-4 lead. Homan fell to 0-2 when the Swedes, with the hammer, drew to the button with their final stone for a point in the extra end. (Canadian Press)

What to watch today

All times Eastern

Men's ice hockey (Canada vs. Switzerland)



Story continues below advertisement

The highly anticipated men's hockey tournament kicked off Wednesday with a couple upsets. Slovakia defeated the Olympic Athletes of Russia 3-2, and the U.S. lost to Slovenia by the same score. Defending champion Canada plays its first game Thursday, but there is no clear favourite this year with the absence of NHL players for the first time since 1994. That has resulted in teams mostly made up of players from European leagues and they are still a work in progress, says their head coach. (7:10 a.m.)

Figure skating (Men's short program)

Patrick Chan begins one final quest to win a gold medal in men's figure skating when he skates his short program. The three-time world champion, who will retire after the Olympics, has looked at times this season as if he's dragging himself to the finish line. But he showed what he's capable of in Monday's team event, helping Canada secure the gold medal with two beautiful quad jumps. He'll be hoping to replicate that success in Friday's short program and Saturday's free skate. (8 p.m.)

What's happening on Feb. 16

1:00 a.m.: Cross-country skiing (Men’s 15km individual)

Cross-country skiing (Men’s 15km individual) 6:00 a.m.: Speed skating (Women’s 5,000m)

Speed skating (Women’s 5,000m) 8:00 p.m.: Figure skating (Men’s free skate)

Figure skating (Men’s free skate) 9:00 p.m.: Alpine Skiing (Women’s super-G)

Alpine Skiing (Women’s super-G) 11:00 p.m.: Freestyle skiing (Women’s freeski slopestyle final)





In case you missed it



More from The Globe

At the Olympics, North and South Korea unite against a common foe, Japan, writes Nathan Vanderklippe

Follow The Globe in Pyeongchang

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram