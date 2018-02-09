Philippe Marquis provides respite from pressure for moguls superstar Kingsbury

Before we get to arguably the greatest moguls skier in history, let's talk for a moment about a teammate of his who will not win anything at this Olympics.

Quebec's Philippe Marquis blew his ACL four weeks ago while training. The rule of thumb is that a full recovery takes at least six months after surgery – a surgery Marquis hasn't yet had.

That would be recovered enough to jog lightly, not fling yourself off a mountain onto a series of knee-crushing obstacles, which is how moguls works.

Marquis has not skied properly since and came to South Korea not sure he would be able to here. He didn't attempt a practice run before the beginning of qualifiers. But he managed it on Friday.

Someone asked if he was "back" after completing his run.

"I'm back is a strong term. I'm here for now," Marquis said. "And I'm here because my knee is strapped and taped like … I don't want to say a [extremely expletive term he said anyway] … it's strapped really tight."

Afterward, he hadn't bothered checking his placing.

"Just to make it top to bottom – that's a miracle."

You should have seen the look on Marquis' face. It was something more than satisfaction. He was resplendent. Just being in his proximity made you feel delighted on his behalf.

Marquis finished eighth on Friday, a remarkable result, but he still may not be able to complete this competition. His teammate, Mikael Kingsbury, finished first and it was neither close nor remarkable. He does that more regularly than any moguls competitor in history.

(In an earlier qualifier, the Canadian darlings of Sochi, sisters Justine and Chloé Dufour-Lapointe, finished fourth and 13th, respectively.)

After his run, Kingsbury was not resplendent. At best, he looked mildly satisfied, verging on blasé, with a possible hint of lingering tension.

He batted away the usual questions about pressure and his last run in Russia, when an Olympic gold transmuted to silver. He did so with enormous good humour for a man who's been hearing them for four years, all while he's in the midst of reimagining what is possible on a moguls hill.

Though he will never get the same sort of attention, Kingsbury is to his sport what Lionel Messi or LeBron James are to theirs: Someone who is competing against himself.

"He's special," American Casey Andringa said. "I don't think anyone's gonna beat him trying to replicate what he does."

Some of Kingsbury's other competitors here have tried getting into his head, which seems like a pretty good way of getting into their own heads instead.

"I know I can beat him, a bunch of other guys can beat him," Australian Matt Graham said the other day.

Graham finished ninth on Friday, right behind the guy with a knee that doesn't work unless it's taped into place. So much for that strategy.

Like most athletes who receive a lot of attention, Kingsbury has developed a patter for responding to questions. He doesn't think about his answers. Rather, he scrolls through an internal Q&A sheet looking for something that sounds peppy and applicable and adjusts the nouns accordingly.

Sometimes he lies because it's easier that way – "She was an amazing experience and I wouldn't change anything," he said of his second place in Sochi.

The one instance in which he showed real interest was when Marquis' name came up.

"Oh my God!" Kingsbury said, his expression opening up and his cadence changing to exclamation marks. "I think I was more nervous to watch him than I was for my run! … It's not easy to go down that course without an ACL."

Which neither you, I nor Kingsbury know for sure, but let's assume.

As he spoke, Kingsbury was no longer the guy who lost in Sochi, the guy who has no option but to win here or the guy who's spent all the time in between waiting. He was a guy getting a chance to do something that must seem very foreign to him – feel genuinely inspired watching someone else ski moguls. He kept saying how "proud" he was of Marquis, which had a charmingly paternal effect coming from someone who is 25 years old.

Kingsbury was a forerunner eight years ago in Vancouver – one of the up-and-comers who get to ski ahead of the actual event.

According to legend, that's where people inside the sport decided he might not be the next big thing, but the eventual biggest thing of all.

He was in the crowd at the bottom of the hill when Alexandre Bilodeau won Canada's first gold medal of that Games, and first one ever on home soil. That was a transformative moment in our sports culture – the connecting point between Canada's long history of Olympic performance angst and our Own the Podium swagger to come.

Kingsbury said of that experience what you would expect – that it was "so inspiring" to "see the guy I've known since I'm eight years old winning the gold in front of your face."

But then he took the memory in a bittersweet direction.

"I wanted to be in that position. And I've been in that position in Sochi, and learned a lot. First Olympic Games, it's always stressful."

For a man who says he doesn't think about it, he sure seems to spend a lot of time thinking about it.

That was the point at which he got drawn back to Marquis and what he'd just done. That's when the pressure fell off him for an instant and he could be someone still capable of an inspiration that doesn't connect back to a failure.

It didn't last long.

Soon enough he'd returned to discussing expectations, and the typist inside Kingsbury's mind took over again.

"If I don't win [gold], I'll be a little bit disappointed," he said. "But if I win it, I'll be the happiest man in the world."

Well, one of those things is true.