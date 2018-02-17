Canada’s Samuel Girard wins gold in short-track speed skating men’s 1,000m

Canada's Samuel Girard has won gold in men's 1,000-metre short-track speedskating at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

The Ferland-et-Boilleau, Que., native finished in one minute 24.650 seconds in his Olympic debut.

John-Henry Krueger of the U.S., took silver while Seo Yira of South Korea collected bronze.

Girard, 21, had finished fourth in his semifinal but advanced when fellow Canadian Charles Hamelin of Sainte-Julie, Que., was assessed a penalty.

Girard finished just off the podium earlier in the Games in the 1,500.