 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Canada’s Samuel Girard wins gold in short-track speed skating men’s 1,000m

PYEONGCHANG 2018

Canada’s Samuel Girard wins gold in short-track speed skating men’s 1,000m

Feb. 17, 2018: Samuel Girard of Canada celebrates after winning the gold medal during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1000m Final A.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

GANGENUNG, SOUTH KOREA
The Canadian Press

Canada's Samuel Girard has won gold in men's 1,000-metre short-track speedskating at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

The Ferland-et-Boilleau, Que., native finished in one minute 24.650 seconds in his Olympic debut.

John-Henry Krueger of the U.S., took silver while Seo Yira of South Korea collected bronze.

Story continues below advertisement

Girard, 21, had finished fourth in his semifinal but advanced when fellow Canadian Charles Hamelin of Sainte-Julie, Que., was assessed a penalty.

Girard finished just off the podium earlier in the Games in the 1,500.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.