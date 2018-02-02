I’m six-times World Cup champion, 12 crystal globes, two-time world champion, and Olympic silver medalist. I hold the record for most World Cup wins all time, most wins in a row and most podiums in a row. So that's pretty awesome!— Mikaël Kingsbury, moguls
His upper body remains firm while his lower half absorbs the brunt of the impact.
Judges gave him on average 54.6 points out of 60 this past World Cup season; an excellent score, or categorically the best according to their rulebook.
It was devastating and that was probably one of the biggest lessons of my career.— Alex Bilodeau, moguls
We've kind of come up with a set of ground rules that have to be met before we let him do the 1440.— Rob Koher, coach
CREDITS: Reporting, video editing and animation by TIMOTHY MOORE; Interactive design and development by CHRISTOPHER MANZA; Illustrations by TRISH McALASTER; Cinematography by TIMOTHY MYERS, GENERATION MEDIA; Editing by JAMIE ROSS and SHAWNA RICHER; Biomechanical research from Y. IKEGAMI, NAGOYA UNIVERSITY, JAPAN