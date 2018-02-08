Pyeongchang 2018: What to watch at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Latest news

The opening ceremony began at 6 a.m. Eastern on Friday, with coverage starting on CBC at 5:30 a.m.

Canada’s 225-strong complement of athletes will march through Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium led by flag-bearers Tessa Virtue of London, Ont., and Scott Moir of Idlerton, Ont. The torch bearer will likely be figure skating champion Yuna Kim, who took home silver in Sochi and retired shortly after.

On the eve of the ceremony, North Korea flexed its military muscle. Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un grinned as the rogue state paraded its most dangerous weaponry, Nathan Vanderklippe reports.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed appeals from 47 Russian athletes and coaches excluded from the Olympics.

Canada took an early lead in the Olympic team figure skating competition, led by pairs skaters Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford.

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir

Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir go through their routine during a practice session at the Pyeonchang Winter Olympics Wednesday, February 7, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. Paul Chiasson/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Not since Kurt Browning at the 1994 Lillehammer Games has a figure skater carried the Canadian flag into an opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics. Two skaters – ice dance darlings Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir – will be leading the way with the red-and-white Maple Leaf as Canada's Olympic team begins its medal quest at the Pyeongchang Games in South Korea.

Being given the honour of carrying the flag made coming out of retirement a couple years ago for the Games the best decision ever, even before lacing up to compete, said Virtue."It's a good thing we decided to come back and it is certainly incredibly rewarding," she said. "I mean it doesn't get any better than this."

Their entrance in Pyeongchang on Feb. 9 will mark the first time a Canadian duo carries the flag into an opening ceremony."The honour of carrying the Canadian flag … brings with it a sense of duty, privilege, and above all, great pride," Virtue said.

Virtue, 28, and Moir, 30, made their Olympic debut eight years ago on home ice in Vancouver, where they captured a gold medal and became household names. They won ice dance silver four years ago in Sochi and added another silver in the team event. The duo then took two years off before deciding to make one more run for Olympic gold. They say they will retire after the Games in Pyeongchang

Carrying the flag into the opening ceremony will put some pressure on the duo to perform to their highest ability, said Moir."But we like that," he told reporters. "We always say that we see that pressure as moral support because we put as much pressure on ourselves as we can and we're going to be ready for the opportunity.

Hockey player Hayley Wickenheiser carried the Canadian flag at the opening ceremony in 2014 while decorated speedskater Clara Hughes had the honour at the Vancouver Games.

"In accepting this unparalleled honour, we commit to embodying the values and the standards that make Canada such a special place and we vow to embrace the Olympic spirit in its purest form," Moir said. "Team Canada is ready and we cannot wait to be in Pyeongchang with the Maple Leafs on our backs and in our hearts."

- The Canadian Press

How well do Olympic skaters Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue know each other 2:30

What to watch today

All times Eastern

Snowboard (Men's slopestyle qualifying)



A lot has happened since Mark McMorris arrived at his first Olympics four years ago in Sochi, Russia. He won a bronze medal in men's snowboard slopestyle back then, despite competing with a broken rib. Two years later, he came back from a broken femur. But it was his backcountry crash in March 2017 that nearly ended his career and his life. After suffering several major injuries, including a broken jaw, ruptured spleen and collapsed lung, the Regina native is back at the Winter Games. He'll compete in slopestyle qualifying Saturday. Similar to McMorris, Max Parrot is a dual medal threat in snowboard with big air's inclusion. The four-time Winter X Games champion from Bromont, Que., will be competing at his second Olympics after finishing fifth in slopestyle in 2014. (8 p.m. Feb. 9)

What's happened so far

Freestyle skiing (Women's and Men's moguls qualifying)

Mikael Kingsbury finished first in the opening qualifying run of the Olympic men's moguls competition on Friday. Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes. Que., took top spot with 86.07 points on the Phoenix Park course. Russia's Aleksandr Smyshliaev was second with 83.93 points and Dmitriy Reikherd of Kazakhstan was third with 81.23. Philippe Marquis of Quebec City was eighth with 77.77 points. The top 10 competitors in the 30-man field qualified for the opener of the three-round final Monday night. Athletes who missed the cut will get another chance in a second qualification round earlier that day. Marc-Antoine Gagnon of Terrebonne, Que., was 11th overall, less than a quarter-point behind the cutline.

Canadian Andi Naude, from Penticton, B.C., was second in the women's competition with 79.60 points, a hair behind Perrine Laffont of France (79.72). Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Montreal was fourth (77.66). Audrey Robichaud of Quebec City also made the cut by finishing 10th (72.48). Montreal's Chloe Dufour-Lapointe (69.53) was 13th. She'll get another chance in Sunday's second qualification round before the three-round women's final.

Figure skating (Men's and pairs short programs)



Canada went into the figure skating team event in Pyeongchang eyeing a gold medal and despite some early stumbles on the first day, the Canadians emerged relatively unscathed thanks to a strong performance from pairs skaters Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford.

Early Olympic jitters and the unusual challenge of having to compete in the morning in South Korea played havoc with the men's short program earlier in the day, with several top skaters failing to land key jumps, including Canada's Patrick Chan.

But the mistakes were spread evenly throughout the field, allowing Chan to finish in third place, before Duhamel and Radford followed up with a second-place finish in the pairs event. The combined performances leave Canada in first place overall after Day One of the three-day competition.

- Grant Robertson

Canada’s Patrick Chan falls during his short program in the men’s portion of the figure skating team competition at the Pyeonchang Winter Olympics Friday, February 9, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. Paul Chiasson/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Curling (Mixed doubles)

John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes, Canada's first competitors at the Games, improved to 1-1 in the inaugural Olympic mixed doubles curling competition. The pair picked up a hard-fought 6-4 victory over Matt and Becca Hamilton of the United States in the evening draw after dropping their opener 9-6 to Norway's Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten in the morning.

Kaitlyn Lawes of Canada delivers a stone against the U.S. in the Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 2 during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games Feb. 8, 2018. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

What's happening on Day 2

5 a.m.: Short track speed skating (Men’s 1500m final, Women’s 500m heats, Women’s 3000m heats)

Short track speed skating (Men’s 1500m final, Women’s 500m heats, Women’s 3000m heats) 6 a.m.: Speed-skating (Women’s 3000m)

Speed-skating (Women’s 3000m) 6:05 a.m.: Curling (Mixed doubles: round robin)

Curling (Mixed doubles: round robin) 8 p.m.: Snowboard (Men’s slopestyle final)

Snowboard (Men’s slopestyle final) 8 p.m.: Figure skating (Team event: short dance, ladies short, pairs free)

