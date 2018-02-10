Pyeongchang 2018: Hamelin eyes Canada’s first gold medal at Winter Games

Latest news

All four Canadian riders, Sebastien Toutant, Mark McMorris, Max Parrot and Tyler Nicholson, qualified Friday night for the final on Saturday

Defending Olympic champion Charles Hamelin has his sights set on short track speed skating gold on Day 1 when he competes in men’s short track 1500m at 5 a.m. ET. Hamelin qualified for the finals in a photo finish.

Coming off a World Cup gold medal, Ivanie Blondin competes in Women’s 3000m at 6 a.m. ET

Flag-bearers Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue will compete Saturday in the short dance program

The Globe’s Cathal Kelly writes that the once-happiest place on earth has become the place the world gets together to feel bad about itself





What to watch today

All times Eastern

Short track speed skating (Men's 1500m final, Women's 500m heats, Women's 3000m heats)

Canada's first gold medal could come from veteran short-track speedskater Charles Hamelin. He's the defending champion going into Saturday's 1,500 metres. At 33, Hamelin is competing in his final Olympics and would love nothing more than to kick off his swan song with a spot on the podium. With four Olympic medals — three of which are gold — Hamelin has already cemented himself as one of Canada's most successful male winter Olympians in history. Day 2 will also see preliminary action on the women's side, where Marianne St-Gelais is expected to challenge for a medal in the women's 500m. The 27-year-old from St. Felicien, Que. is competing in her fourth Olympics. She's a three-time silver medallist (500m and 3000m relay in Vancouver and 3000m relay in Sochi.) (5 a.m.)

Story continues below advertisement

Speed skating (Women's 3000m)

Ottawa speedskater Ivanie Blondin won gold in the women's 3,000 at the final World Cup prior to the Pyeongchang Games, but she's not considered a medal favourite in Saturday's event. Blondin's medal hopes are stronger in the new mass start event, thanks to her background in short-track speedskating. She has won world championship gold and silver and a World Cup title in the event, which has the cat-and-mouse passing and body contact of short track. She'll have to wait for her chance in that event. The women's mass start is set for Feb. 24. (6 a.m.)

Women's ice hockey (Korea vs. Switzerland)



Canada's women's hockey team doesn't begin defence of its gold until Sunday, but Saturday's game between the unified Korean team and Switzerland will have a Canadian flavour. The Korean squad, which comprises players from both North and South Korea, is coached by Canadian Sarah Murray and Canadians Danelle Im and Caroline Park are on the roster. (7:10 a.m.)

The Globe's Nathan VanderKlippe recently spoke with an Austrian superfan of the North Korean women's hockey team, who called the idea of a joint team 'a nonsense idea.'

Snowboard (Men's slopestyle final, Women's slopestyle qualifying)



All four Canadian riders, Sebastien Toutant, Mark McMorris, Max Parrot and Tyler Nicholson, qualified Friday night for the final. Parrot came into the men's slopestyle event with high expectations now that he's no longer an Olympic rookie. He finished fifth four years ago in Sochi when he was just 19. He's a medal favourite this time around – not only in slopestyle, but also in the big air event – after reaching the top three in 10 of 15 events this season. He feels like he's at the top of his game, recently saying he's reached the level where he's the one "who is pushing the limits." Joining him in the slopestyle final are his three teammates who all finished with scores of 78 or higher. (8 p.m.)

Story continues below advertisement

The women's slopestyle qualifications get under way Saturday night, where Spencer O'Brien will look to improve on her 12th-place finish in Sochi. The 29-year old from Alert Bay, B.C. won gold at the 2016 X Games, but was forced to withdraw in 2017 after spraining her ankle. (11:30 p.m.)

Canada’s Mark McMorris of Regina kicks off a jump during his second run of the men’s snowboard slopestyle qualification at the Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press

Biathlon (Women's 7.5km sprint)

A biathlon medal will be up for grabs when the women's 7.5-kilometre sprint is contested at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre. While the event that combines cross-country skiing and marksmanship is dominated by Europeans, Canada's Rosanna Crawford enters competition with some momentum. Crawford, who is from Canmore, Alta., earned her first World Cup medal last month with a third-place finish in a 15-kilometre race, shooting 20-for-20 at the range in the process. (6:15 a.m.)

Figure skating (Team event: short dance, ladies short, pairs free)



Canada's flag-bearers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will make their Pyeongchang debut in the ice dancing short program Saturday night. The 2014 silver medalists arrive in South Korea after winning their eighth national title in ice dance, and will use their dream team to try to reach the podium in their final Olympics. The 30 year olds decided to ditch the provactive move in their program for a more family-friendly version.

Canada went into the figure skating team event in Pyeongchang eyeing a gold medal and despite some early stumbles on the first day, the Canadians emerged relatively unscathed thanks to a strong performance from pairs skaters Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford. The Canadian team will compete in short dance, ladies short and pairs free to try to bring up their overall score. With half of the short programs out of the way, Canada sits in first with 17 points. The United States are in second and Japan sits in third with 13. Keep an eye on Kaetlyn Osmon, the skater from Marystown, N.L., who won silver at the 2017 world championships as she eyes a medal. Gabrielle Daleman from Toronto, Ont., will also be in competition after finishing 17th in Sochi.

Story continues below advertisement

What's happening on Day 2/3

2 a.m.: Speed skating (Men’s 5000m)

Speed skating (Men’s 5000m) 7 a.m.: Freestyle skiing (Women’s moguls final)

Freestyle skiing (Women’s moguls final) 7:10 a.m.: Women’s ice hockey (Canada vs. Russia)

Women’s ice hockey (Canada vs. Russia) 8 p.m.: Snowboard (Women’s slopestyle final)

Snowboard (Women’s slopestyle final) 8 p.m.: Figure skating (Team event: men’s and ladies free skate, free dance)

In case you missed it



DAY 0/1: Winter Olympics officially under way after opening ceremony

More from The Globe

With the absence of NHL players in Pyeongchang, a shadow lifts from the underappreciated, writes Cathal Kelly

From speed skating success to a surprising hockey surge, the Olympic host country dreams of podium glory, Nathan VanderKlippe writes

Canada assembles dream team to vault Virtue, Moir to podium in final Olympics, Grant Robertson writes

’One step closer to peace’: At Olympic opening ceremony, an image of peace that could prove ephemeral, Nathan VanderKlippe writes

Follow The Globe in Pyeongchang

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram