It's basically a huge puzzle, the whole track, and each corner is a puzzle piece and you're trying to put it back together to see the greater picture.— Mirela Rahneva, skeleton
There's this one section where you come out of this left hander... Corner nine... Corner nine and that straightaway is gonna determine if you're on the podium or not.— Justin Kripps, bobsleigh; Justin Snith and Tristan Walker, luge; Mirela Rahneva, skeleton; Melissa Lutholz, bobsleigh
As a brakeman it is my job to understand the curves and the pressure... because it's those moments where you don't have the pressure that if I'm moving, I can put us into a skid.— Melissa Lutholz, bobsleigh
Sometimes in visualizations you crash and you have to fully go through the scenario as to what you’re going to feel, what you’re going process, how you’re going to get back.— Mirela Rahneva, skeleton
That time I didn’t come around far enough so you need to toe tap to correct.— Mirela Rahneva, skeleton