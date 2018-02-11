Dutchman Sven Kramer wins gold in men's 5000m speed skating, Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen grabs silver

Sven Kramer of the Netherlands dominated the men's 5000m speed skating, winning gold and setting an Olympic record in the process at 6:09.76. Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen eked out a silver medal, separating himself from Sverre Lunde Pedersen of Norway by .002 seconds.

Peter Michael of New Zealand finished in fourth. Seung-Hoon Lee of the host country South Korea led through the first half of the competition with a time of 6:14.15 but he was ultimately knocked off of the podium by the speed skating heavyweights in the second half.

Bloemen set a time of 6:11.616 to Pedersen's 6:11.618 in a photo finish. His race gave Canada its second silver medal of the Winter Olympics and third medal overall.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.