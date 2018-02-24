No medals for Canada in mass-start speed skating after favourite Blondin crashes in semifinal

Canadian speedskater Ivanie Blondin will leave the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics without a medal after crashing in the semifinal in the women's mass start.

The 27-year-old from Ottawa was a favourite to reach the podium in the event, but she lost control on a turn during the second sprint lap of the 5,000-metre race and couldn't recover.

Blondin appeared to touch outside the track when leaning into the turn, then her left leg buckled and she fell, also taking out Japan's Ayano Sato and Annouk van der Weijden of the Netherlands in the tightly packed lead group.

Keri Morrison qualified for the final, where she finished 12th. Olivier Jean was 14th in the men's final.

Nana Takagi of Japan won gold in the women's race, followed by Kim Bo-Reum of South Korea and Irene Schouten of the Netherlands.

Lee Seung-Hoon won the men's title, followed by Germany's Bart Swings and Koen Verweij of the Netherlands.

Blondin was sixth in the traditional women's 5,000-metre race in Pyeongchang before winding up fifth in the 3,000. Blondin and Morrison were also part of Canada's fourth-place finish in the team pursuit.