Canada's Kim Boutin wins bronze in women's short-track speed skating 1,500m final

Feb. 17, 2018: Canada's Marianne St-Gelais, left, and Kim Boutin look up at the replay in the women's 1500-metre short-track speedskating semifinals at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

PAUL CHIASSON/THE CANADIAN PRESS

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA
The Canadian Press

Canadian short-track speedskater Kim Boutin has her second bronze medal of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games after finishing third in the women's 1,500 metres.

Boutin, from Sherbrooke, Que., came through a crowded seven-skater field to claim the bronze in a time of two minutes 25.834 seconds.

South Korea's Choi Minjeong won gold while Li Jinyu of China took silver.

Marianne St-Gelais of Saint-Felicien, Que., failed to qualify for the final after she was penalized in her semifinal.

Boutin won her first ever Olympic medal on Tuesday when she took bronze in the women's 500.

