Team Abby Ackland of Winnipeg, playing in their first Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling event, have qualified for the Canadian Open playoffs.

Team Ackland advanced to Saturday’s quarter-finals and improved her record to 3-1 with an important 8-6 victory over Anna Hasselborg’s Swedish crew during Draw 15 action on Friday.

Hasselborg is a seven-time Grand Slam title winner and won the Canadian Open women’s title when the tournament was last held in 2020.

Ottawa’s Team Rachel Homan and Team Eun-Ji Gim also reached the quarter-finals through the B-qualifiers.

Homan defeated Team Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., 5-3 while Gim beat Winnipeg’s Team Kaitlyn Lawes 6-3.

Hasselborg, Einarson and Lawes – all with 2-2 records – are now in Saturday morning’s C-qualifiers for a final chance to reach the quarter-finals.

Einarson plays Switzerland’s Team Raphaela Keiser, Hasselborg goes up against Italy’s Team Stefania Constantini and Lawes takes on Winnipeg’s Team Jennifer Jones, who ousted Switzerland’s Team Michele Jggi 8-4 in a C-semifinal matchup during Draw 15.

Scotland’s Team Bruce Mouat, Winnipeg’s Team Matt Dunstone and Team Brad Gushue of St. John’s, N.L., advanced to the Co-op Canadian Open playoffs from the B-side of the triple knockout round on Friday.

Mouat made it past Team Korey Dropkin from the United States 4-3, Dunstone defeated Scotland’s Team Ross Whyte 5-2 and Gushue grabbed a 6-5 win over Italy’s Team Joel Retornaz during Draw 14 action Friday afternoon.

All three winners enter Saturday’s quarter-finals with 3-1 records. Dunstone awaits one of the C-qualifiers while Mouat and Gushue will meet each other.

Teams must win three games before they lose three in the triple knockout. Dropkin, Whyte and Retornaz – all with 2-2 records – have one final chance to qualify through Friday night’s C-qualifiers.

In Friday’s late draw, Dropkin played Winnipeg’s Team Reid Carruthers, Retornaz played Team Tanner Horgan from Sudbury, Ont., and Whyte faced Switzerland’s Team Yannick Schwaller, who eliminated Calgary’s Team Kevin Koe 6-3 in a C-semifinal matchup during Draw 14.