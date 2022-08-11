Alberta led the way on Wednesday, picking up four of its 13 total gold medals in the pool at the Canada Games.

Nicholas Duncan (men’s 100-metre butterfly), Maxine Clark (women’s 100m butterfly), Connor Bissett (men’s 50m backstroke Special Olympics), and the women’s 4x100 medley relay team all struck gold. Alberta is in third with 31 total medals.

Ontario and British Columbia snagged three golds apiece on the day in swimming action.

For Ontario, which leads the medal standings with 20 golds and 46 overall medals, Julie Brousseau (women’s 200m freestyle), Maya Bezanson (200m backstroke), and Charles Giammichele (SB4-9, SB11-14 men’s 100m breaststroke) took the top spot on their respective podiums.

On British Columbia’s side, the men’s 4x100 medley relay team, Thomas Caruso in the 200m backstroke, Peter Huang in the men’s 200m freestyle all won gold.

Selkirk, Man., native Teagen Purvis claimed her third gold and fourth overall medal of the competition, winning the 50m backstroke Special Olympics female event. Halle West added to the province’s two-gold day in the pool with a victory in the women’s 100m breaststroke.