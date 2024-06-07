Argentina tops Canada 3-1 in Volleyball Nations League

Canada’s men’s team couldn’t take advantage of a hometown crowd, and fell 3-1 to Argentina in Volleyball Nations League play Thursday.

Argentina took the first set 25-18 before the Canadians rallied to take the second set 25-22. The Argentines then rattled wins of 25-21 and 25-20 to take the best-of-5 match.

The home side had the edge in attack points (53-51), but Argentina was dominant in blocking (11-6) and serves (5-2), and Canada struggled with errors (30).

Toronto’s Arthur Szwarc led Canada with 14 points, equalling the 14 points Luciano Palonsky put up for Argentina.

Head coach Tuomas Sammelvuo said the Canadians simply didn’t play good volleyball and must be better.

Canada is currently ranked 12th in the world and will face the No. 3 Americans on Saturday, followed by No. 9 Serbia on Sunday.