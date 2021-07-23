 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
Sale ends in
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Tokyo Olympics

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

As Tokyo Olympics open, the first thought that leaps to mind is: ‘That’s it?’

Cathal Kelly
Cathal Kelly
TOKYO
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Fireworks mark the end of the parade of athletes at the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremonies at Olympic Stadium.

Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

Shortly before the beginning of the most perfunctory Olympics opening ceremony in memory, an official came up to the desk we were sitting at.

“How is your table working?” she said.

“Actually, the WiFi doesn’t seem to be working.”

Story continues below advertisement

“The WiFi, we have a problem,” she said. The problem being that it had imploded and would never recover “And we’re fixing it. But your table?”

She banged the table in order to make clear that she wasn’t speaking figuratively about the bunch of us sitting along a row of desks, but addressing the table itself. The piece of pressboard we had our elbows on. How was that functioning?

“The table is great.”

“Good,” she said.

Then she rushed off, presumably to gather more furniture feedback.

No one can or should care about the problems of journalists, but that exchange gives you some sense of the vibe of this thing in the very early going. Same planet, different worlds.

When the going gets tough, the pros too often don’t bother going to the Olympics

No one seems bothered that COVID-19 has arrived at the Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo was meant to be the Olympics that set a new standard for the event. The Olympics of the future, today. Arms linked across the globe, friendship born out of sport and strong, fully operational WiFi.

Story continues below advertisement

What you’re getting instead is the impression that you’ve shown up at a party Tokyo really, really wishes you hadn’t RSVPed to. Seriously, they thought you’d have the sense to stay home. Fine, okay, they’ll put out some food. But you’ll have to eat in the garage. And then take your garbage with you.

This is not to say the welcome has been cold. It hasn’t. But you can’t help but notice that the only people you’re hearing from and seeing are in the employ of Tokyo 2020. Everyone else is AWOL. The streets are empty. The atmosphere is non-existent. Athens, simply by being Athens, is more Olympic right now than Tokyo.

The overall impression is not so much that of a reluctant host, but an embarrassed one. When the city won the rights to this thing eight years ago, organizers were full of plans. But events have conspired to turn their Olympics into a political and logistical disaster.

In response, and as the scandals pile up, the hosts appear to be turtling. Friday night’s opening ceremony was a further tuck into that protective crouch.

See moments from a toned-down opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, which had fewer than 1,000 people in the stands. Flag-bearers Miranda Ayim and Nathan Hirayama lead the small contingent of Canadian athletes into the stadium. The Globe and Mail

It had the usual stuff: fireworks, speeches, science fiction costumery, peyote-inspired graphics, a lone protagonist becomes a cast of hundreds, choreography out of Cats, a history lesson, a couple of celebrities, balloon pants, soft lighting, monochrome transitions and a lot of grandstanding about environmentalism in the midst of an event everyone flies to.

But the cumulative effect was not usual. It was reticent, verging on mortified. Even the musical numbers were downbeat and forlorn.

Story continues below advertisement

There’s a grand tradition of lavish shows no one wants to see, but this may have been a first – one the producers apparently did not want to stage.

Obviously, the public had been barred from the event, owing to COVID-19 fears. Instead, thousands of people quietly jammed the sidewalks and streets across from the Olympic Stadium. Whether it was to participate by proximity or to disapprove from up close was hard to say.

During all the quiet beats in the show – say, when the stadium darkened and the spotlight fell onto a single person – the chanting of a small crowd of protesters outside could be clearly heard.

The good news was that they didn’t have much to interrupt. The “show” portion of the show lasted just 37 minutes. Somehow, it still managed to feel like 37 hours. By contrast, London 2012′s epic opener was more than twice as long.

I get it. Tokyo’s organizers don’t want to provide their critics – most of the rest of the city – with any ammo. But this opening ceremony was obviously the haphazardly edited version of a longer, and probably better, show.

When the athletes suddenly began to emerge on their march into the stadium, the first thought that leapt to mind was, “That’s it?”

Story continues below advertisement

One purpose of the lavish opener is to keep people jazzed through the endless procession of participants. There’s only so many different ways to wave a flag and only one sexy, shirtless guy from Vanuatu. It’s not a lot to hang two hours of airtime on.

By the time Canada came in, about halfway through, you were stultified, and not just because Tokyo in July may be the hottest place in the solar system. That includes the surface of Mercury.

Our national contingent was paltry – just 30 of 370 total athletes set to compete in Japan. Uzbekistan had more. The Canadians did their best to look excited, but it wasn’t that sort of party.

As they arrived, cameras swung up to IOC bad boy Dick Pound. He was part of the “audience” of VIPs, about 1,000 of them. Pound, looking bedraggled in a rumpled suit, stood and clapped.

Every time a new nation was announced, they’d do the same thing – pick out some prince or prime minister who was part of the small cadre of elites who scored an invitation and then broadcast him or her. I’m no theatre critic, but it may not have set the sort of Up With People tone they were looking for.

As Japan was announced in the traditional final spot, the silence was so discordant the journalists on hand began to clap, just to fill up the absence of what should have been.

Story continues below advertisement

It ended far more hopefully than it began – a giant Earth floating above the stadium while a multicultural collection of easy-listening stars virtually sang Imagine. Nice, but three hours in is a bit late to change direction.

“Finally, we are all here together,” IOC president Thomas Bach said during an endless speech that veered from maudlin to self-congratulatory. It was the perfect capper to a weird evening.

Bach is technically right. Everybody’s here together in Japan. But that doesn’t mean everyone’s connecting.

If Friday night and the days that preceded it are any indication, connection is a bar that may be too high for this Olympics.

Right now, it feels like the people in charge would settle for getting through it and then forgetting it happened.

Sign up for The Globe’s Olympic newsletter and follow all of the news, features and opinion in the leadup to the Summer Games in Tokyo.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies