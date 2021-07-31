At Tokyo Olympics, female athletes bring behind-the-scenes to the forefront

Open this photo in gallery Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Rugby Sevens - Women - Classification Round 9-12 - Canada v Brazil - Tokyo Stadium - Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. Charity Williams of Canada reacts after scoring her second try. SIPHIWE SIBEKO/Reuters

With no fans at the Tokyo Olympics, the stadiums don’t roar. They echo. For those few in attendance, the disinfection stations at every juncture are a physical manifestation of what organizers want these Games to be: sterile.

But in stripping away the pageantry, the pandemic has laid bare some of what lies below the surface of sport. Without spectators to drown them out, the noise has come from the athletes themselves.

What has resulted has been an Olympics that has become consequential in ways far beyond the field of competition.

Story continues below advertisement

“Oftentimes we talk about sport and say it’s neutral — that we should try and make it neutral,” said Charity Williams, a veteran of a Canadian women’s rugby sevens team that, for months before the Olympics and now again in Tokyo, has spoken out against abuse and bullying.

“Sport is political. You’re representing a country. That’s as political as it gets.”

On Saturday, the Canadian women won against Kenya in their final match after failing to make the finals, a disappointing ninth-place finish for a group seen as a medal contender.

But there was little discussion of what happened on the field. Hours before the match, Rugby Canada fired coach Jamie Cudmore over a series of Twitter messages exulting in the women’s Friday loss against France. “Karma is a bitch! #Survivorsmyass,” he wrote, while cheering on the Chinese team.

The posts, which Rugby Canada called “unacceptable,” came after 37 past and present women’s team members signed a complaint describing what they called psychological abuse, harassment and bullying. In April, an independent review ordered by Rugby Canada found no violations of policies on harassment or bullying but said “it would not be viable for John Tait to resume his duties as head coach of the national senior women’s sevens.” Tait, who coached the sevens team to bronze in Rio de Janeiro, resigned, but said he did “nothing to warrant my behaviour being described as abusive in any way.”

Cudmore, who is close to Tait, deleted his tweets and apologized on Twitter, saying it “was an emotional event for a good friend and I let that get the better of me.” Hours later, he was pulled from his position. Rugby Canada promised a review with “a goal of positioning teams for success in supportive, inclusive environments.”

“I’m glad that people have seen what’s been going on,” Canadian women’s captain Ghislaine Landry said after the match Saturday. “It’s not ok in sport. It’s not ok in society. It’s not ok anywhere. And that’s the stuff that people have been talking about for years and years and years.”

Story continues below advertisement

But in Tokyo, a much larger audience is listening.

Cudmore’s tweets came as a particularly bare-faced example of the strains on athletes — women, in particular — that have risen to the fore at the Tokyo Olympics.

On Saturday, U.S. gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from another two events, the vault or uneven bars, after withdrawing from individual and team all-around events earlier in the week. She has described “fighting all of those demons,” saying she needed to prioritize her own mental, and physical health after suddenly losing the ability to push her body into the gravity-defying performances that have made her the world’s best.

On Instagram, she described what has happened. “Sometimes I can’t even fathom twisting,” she wrote. “I seriously cannot comprehend how to twist…. It’s the craziest feeling ever. Not having an inch of control over your body.”

Tennis star Naomi Osaka has similarly decried the toll that pressure has taken after she lost in an early match. Others athletes have protested the different expectations for how female Olympians should dress. Sporting bodies around the world have publicly expressed support. Olympic Broadcasting Services, which provides most of the televised images of the Games, said it would steer cameras away from sexualized images of athletes, particularly those in revealing attire at events like beach volleyball.

But if those conversations suggested change, the tweets from Cudmore illustrated something very different.

Story continues below advertisement

“Through our stories being shared, we’re getting messages of so many similar stories — and that’s what breaks my heart,” Landry said. “And it’s a big reason why we’re still speaking to it. Because there’s a lot of people that haven’t been able to speak up,” or been driven out of athletics entirely.

It’s happening “all over the place in sport,” she said. “It’s way too commonplace. And if we can be a tiny little part of that change or help an athlete in the future, we’re proud to do it.”

Britt Benn, who is leaving the Canadian team after these Olympics, said she was “very happy that Rugby Canada took the steps forward to show that there is consequences for people that don’t support this program in a very disrespectful way.”

But the episode with Cudmore pointed to a need for more radical change, Williams said, including of “those faces in the meeting rooms.”

“You can’t have the same people — that look the same, that act the same, that think the same — creating decisions.”

Sign up for The Globe’s Olympic newsletter and follow all of the news, features and opinion in the leadup to the Summer Games in Tokyo.