Athletics Canada bans Desai Williams for life following sexual-harassment investigation

Athletics Canada has banned coach and former Olympic sprinter Desai Williams for life for violating the organization’s sexual-harassment policy.
The alleged conduct happened in 2010 and prompted a complaint against Williams “from a former adult athlete,” Athletics Canada said Wednesday in a statement.
Athletics Canada said its investigation concluded that Williams “engaged in behaviour that violated Athletics Canada’s Member Conduct Policy by abusing the power imbalance inherent in his coaching position.”
Williams is barred from participating or attending any competition or activity organized or sanctioned by Athletics Canada and its affiliates.
“Athletics Canada’s top priority is creating and maintaining a healthy, safe and secure sporting environment for its athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers and employees,” the statement said.
“Harassment of any kind is incompatible with that environment and strictly prohibited.
Williams, 59, won an Olympic bronze medal with Canada’s relay team in 1984.
He raced in the 100-metre final in 1988 against Ben Johnson, who was stripped of gold after testing positive for steroids.
Williams coached sprinters in the Toronto area until he was fired by Athletics Canada in 2015.
He was also previously a strength and conditioning coach for the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts.
