 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Tokyo Olympics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Aurélie Rivard wins Canada’s first swimming medal at the Tokyo Paralympics

Marty Klinkenberg
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Aurelie Rivard won bronze in the 50-metre freestyle at the Tokyo Paralympics, on Aug. 25.

Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Aurélie Rivard has won Canada’s first swimming medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

The 25-year-old from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., finished third Wednesday in the 50-metre freestyle behind Russian Anastasiia Gontar and Chantalle Zijderveld of the Netherlands.

As the reigning champion in the event, Rivard was the favourite.

Story continues below advertisement

“The race was disappointing,” Rivard said from Japan. “I would have been proud if I had swam a good race, but I didn’t. I wanted to defend my title. The other girls deserved it. They did a better job than me.”

Earlier, Keely Shaw from Saskatoon captured Canada’s first medal at the Games, a bronze in cycling’s C4 3,000-metre individual pursuit. The 27-year-old crossed the finish line in three minutes 48.342 seconds in her Paralympic debut.

A silver medallist in 2019, she took up Para cycling in 2009 after experiencing paralysis on the left side of her body when she fell off a horse. Australia’s Emily Petricola won the gold, while Shawn Morelli of the United States was second.

Rivard won three golds and one silver at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro and was Canada’s flag bearer at the closing ceremonies. She will attempt to repeat as the winner in the 100-metre freestyle on Saturday and in the 400-metre freestyle on Sept. 1.

Born with an undeveloped left hand, she competes in the S10 class. Para athletes are classified from 1 to 10 based on their level of impairment. The lower the number, the more they are impaired.

Gontar won in 27.38 seconds. Zijderveld finished just four-tenths of a second behind at 27.42. Rivard took the bronze in 28.11 seconds at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

She learned to swim at the age of three and became a competitive swimmer at 11. She won four medals at the International Paralympic Committee world championships in Montreal in 2015 and six at the Parapan American Games in Toronto two years later. There, she was the most decorated female athlete across all sports.

Story continues below advertisement

She said the pandemic made training especially difficult in 2020. The Paralympics were postponed and rescheduled for this year.

“It was challenging,” she said. “It was hard to train for something when you didn’t know when it would happen. It felt like it kept slipping through our fingers.”

She felt her timing was off during the race. It was her first major competition in a year and a half.

“I lost my reference points in the pool,” she said. “I understand what happened, but it was definitely weird.

“It wasn’t what I wanted, but it is still a special feeling to stand on a podium and represent Canada.”

Sign up for The Globe’s Olympic newsletter and follow all of the news, features and opinion in the Summer Games in Tokyo.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies