Canada’s Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson were bounced Friday night from the beach volleyball world championships, dropping a tight quarterfinal match to Australia’s Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar.

The Aussies won the best-of-three match 22-20, 21-16.

The Australians held the edge in attacks (29-22) and in aces (4-0). Canada scored points off of 12 Aussie errors, while giving up nine in the same category.

The winners will advance to the semis against an opponent still to be determined.