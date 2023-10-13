Skip to main content
Tlaxcala city, mexico
The Canadian Press

Canada’s Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson were bounced Friday night from the beach volleyball world championships, dropping a tight quarterfinal match to Australia’s Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar.

The Aussies won the best-of-three match 22-20, 21-16.

The Australians held the edge in attacks (29-22) and in aces (4-0). Canada scored points off of 12 Aussie errors, while giving up nine in the same category.

The winners will advance to the semis against an opponent still to be determined.

Report an error

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles