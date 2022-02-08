Good morning! Canada’s undefeated women’s hockey team scored a 4-2 win against the United States to complete a perfect round robin at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin celebrates after scoring on a penalty shot against the United States during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Tuesday in Beijing.Petr David Josek/The Associated Press

Here’s what happened overnight:

American Nathan Chen scored 113.97 points to set a new world record in the men's Olympic short program at the Beijing 2022 Olympics.ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL/Reuters

Globe on the ground

During Canada’s women’s hockey game against the United States on Monday night, Ann-Renée Desbiens made 51 saves, setting a record for most stops by a Canadian goaltender in an Olympic contest – male or female, writes Rachel Brady.

At the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China’s government-backed electronic currency – the digital yuan – is off to a less-than-golden start, writes James Griffiths.

Eileen Gu is the gift America (unwillingly) gave China – a California born, raised and trained freestyle skier who arrives in China primed for multimedia stardom, writes Cathal Kelly.

Gold medalist Eileen Gu of China celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing big air at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Tuesday.Natacha Pisarenko/The Associated Press

Where Canada stands

What’s on for Team Canada today and tomorrow

Tuesday, Feb. 8

8:30 p.m. ET, Snowboard, women’s halfpipe qualification

9:15 p.m. ET, Alpine skiing, women’s slalom

10 p.m. ET, Freestyle skiing, men’s big air final🥇🍁

10 p.m. ET, Snowboard, women’s snowboard cross

11:30 p.m. ET, Snowboard, men’s halfpipe qualification

Wednesday, Feb. 9

12:45 a.m. ET, Alpine skiing, women’s slalom 🥇

2:45 a.m. ET, Snowboard, women’s snowboard cross final 🥇

3 a.m. ET, Nordic combined, men’s Gundersen Normal Hill/10 km, ski jumping

6 a.m. ET, Nordic combined, men’s Gundersen Normal Hill/10 km, cross country 🥇

6 a.m. ET, Short track, men’s 1500 m, quarter-final

6:44 a.m. ET, Short Track, women’s 1000 m, heats

7:05 a.m. ET, Curling, men round robin

7:20 a.m. ET, Luge, double, run 1

7:29 a.m. ET, Short Track, men’s 1500 m, semi-final

7:45 a.m. ET, Short track, women’s 3000 m relay, semi-final

8:13 a.m. ET, Short track, men’s 1500 m, final 🥇

8:35 a.m. ET, Luge, double, run 2 🥇

8:30 p.m. ET, Figure skating, men’s singles, free program 🥇

8:30 p.m. ET, Skeleton, men’s individual, run 1

8:30 p.m. ET, Snowboard, women’s halfpipe, final 🥇

9:30 p.m. ET, Alpine skiing, men’s alpine combined downhill

10 p.m. ET, Skeleton, men’s individual run 2

10:15 p.m. ET, Snowboard, men’s snowboard cross, seeding

COVID-19 and the Games

More than 30 athletes at the Beijing Olympics are in isolation facilities after testing positive for the coronavirus, organizers said Tuesday. The average stay in isolation is seven days.

As seen at the Games:

Jennifer Jones, skip of the women’s curling team, arrives at the Beijing Olympics; ski jumpers Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes, Abigail Strate, Alex Loutitt and Matthew Soukup show off their bronze medals after their big win.

