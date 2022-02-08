Good morning! Canada’s undefeated women’s hockey team scored a 4-2 win against the United States to complete a perfect round robin at the Beijing Winter Olympics.
Here’s what happened overnight:
- Canada faced off against the United States Monday night in a round robin game. The undefeated Canadian women’s team won 4-2 in the clash of long-time rivals.
- Toronto’s Jack Crawford was the fastest Canadian in men’s super-G at the 2022 Winter Games on Tuesday, finishing sixth. The event was Crawford’s second top-10 finish in as many days.
- Calgary’s Scott Gow raced to a fifth-place finish in the men’s 20-kilometre individual biathlon, tying for Canada’s best Olympic result by a male biathlete. Jean-Philippe Le Guellec was fifth in the men’s 10-kilometre sprint at the Sochi Games in 2014.
- Keegan Messing placed ninth in the men’s short program on Tuesday, just a day after arriving in China. The 30-year-old Canadian figure skating champion had been awaiting negative COVID-19 test results in Canada to allow him to travel and says the quarantine was tough on his mental health.
- World champion skier Eileen Gu, from China, took home the gold medal in the women’s freestyle skiing big air event. Canada’s Megan Oldham finished fourth.
- American figure skater Nathan Chen set a world record for the highest score in the men’s short program on Tuesday, giving him a massive lead over Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu in their quests for the gold medal.
- American Ryan Cochran-Siegle won silver at the Beijing Games, the first Olympic alpine medal for a U.S. man since 2014, and 50 years after his mother Barbara Ann Cochran was the slalom champion at the 1972 Sapporo Games.
- Italy won the gold medal in the mixed doubles curling event after beating Norway 8-5 at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday. Norway claimed silver, while Sweden took bronze after a 9-3 victory over Britain earlier in the day.
- Canadian Dahria Beatty finished fifth in her quarter-final heat of the women’s cross-country sprint event, falling short of her goal of making the semi-finals.
- Charles Hamelin and his Canadian short-track speed skating teammates are adapting new routines in Beijing, thanks to a unique schedule that stretches the competition out over 12 days instead of the more usual four.
- Extreme cold and high winds in Zhangjiakou, a city 200 kilometres northwest of Beijing that is staging freestyle skiing events and some snowboarding disciplines, have been a constant in the mountain hub, affecting the athletes’ ability to compete at peak performance.
- Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai gave a controlled interview on Monday in Beijing that touched on sexual assault allegations she made against a former high-ranking member of China’s ruling Communist Party. Her answers – delivered in front of a Chinese Olympic official – left unanswered questions about her well-being and what exactly happened.
- Olympic fever has unleashed a buying frenzy on China’s stock exchange this week, with investors pouncing on shares linked to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, including some whose connection to the Games was purely speculative.
Globe on the ground
During Canada’s women’s hockey game against the United States on Monday night, Ann-Renée Desbiens made 51 saves, setting a record for most stops by a Canadian goaltender in an Olympic contest – male or female, writes Rachel Brady.
At the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China’s government-backed electronic currency – the digital yuan – is off to a less-than-golden start, writes James Griffiths.
Eileen Gu is the gift America (unwillingly) gave China – a California born, raised and trained freestyle skier who arrives in China primed for multimedia stardom, writes Cathal Kelly.
Where Canada stands
What’s on for Team Canada today and tomorrow
Tuesday, Feb. 8
8:30 p.m. ET, Snowboard, women’s halfpipe qualification
9:15 p.m. ET, Alpine skiing, women’s slalom
10 p.m. ET, Freestyle skiing, men’s big air final🥇🍁
10 p.m. ET, Snowboard, women’s snowboard cross
11:30 p.m. ET, Snowboard, men’s halfpipe qualification
Wednesday, Feb. 9
12:45 a.m. ET, Alpine skiing, women’s slalom 🥇
2:45 a.m. ET, Snowboard, women’s snowboard cross final 🥇
3 a.m. ET, Nordic combined, men’s Gundersen Normal Hill/10 km, ski jumping
6 a.m. ET, Nordic combined, men’s Gundersen Normal Hill/10 km, cross country 🥇
6 a.m. ET, Short track, men’s 1500 m, quarter-final
6:44 a.m. ET, Short Track, women’s 1000 m, heats
7:05 a.m. ET, Curling, men round robin
7:20 a.m. ET, Luge, double, run 1
7:29 a.m. ET, Short Track, men’s 1500 m, semi-final
7:45 a.m. ET, Short track, women’s 3000 m relay, semi-final
8:13 a.m. ET, Short track, men’s 1500 m, final 🥇
8:35 a.m. ET, Luge, double, run 2 🥇
8:30 p.m. ET, Figure skating, men’s singles, free program 🥇
8:30 p.m. ET, Skeleton, men’s individual, run 1
8:30 p.m. ET, Snowboard, women’s halfpipe, final 🥇
9:30 p.m. ET, Alpine skiing, men’s alpine combined downhill
10 p.m. ET, Skeleton, men’s individual run 2
10:15 p.m. ET, Snowboard, men’s snowboard cross, seeding
COVID-19 and the Games
- More than 30 athletes at the Beijing Olympics are in isolation facilities after testing positive for the coronavirus, organizers said Tuesday. The average stay in isolation is seven days.
As seen at the Games:
Jennifer Jones, skip of the women’s curling team, arrives at the Beijing Olympics; ski jumpers Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes, Abigail Strate, Alex Loutitt and Matthew Soukup show off their bronze medals after their big win.
