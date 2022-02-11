Hello! Team Canada crushed it today in ice hockey and speed skating. And, after the first full week of competition in Beijing, Team Canada has won a total of 12 medals. Here’s what our Olympians did, while you were sleeping.

Here’s what happened overnight:

The Canadian women’s hockey team handily beat Sweden 11-0 Friday in the quarter-final game. Canada came into the match fresh off a 4-2 victory over the United States.

Canadian short-track speed skating star Charles Hamelin and teammates Maxime Laoun, Steven Dubois and Pascal Dion placed first in their semi-final of the men’s 5,000-metre relay at the Beijing Games on Friday.

Canada’s Marie-Michele Gagnon was the fastest Canadian in the women’s super-G event on Friday. The native of Lac-Etchemin, Que., finished the course in 1 minute 14.65 seconds to place 14th.

Team Canada players (left to right) Claire Thompson (42), Sarah Nurse (20), Natalie Spooner (24), Jamie Lee Rattray (47), and Jocelyne Larocque (3), celebrate a goal against Sweden during the women's quarter-final round hockey action at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Friday.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Globe on the ground

The Globe’s James Griffiths had never seen a hockey game before prior to the Winter Olympics. So naturally, The Globe sent him to cover the U.S.-China men’s game.

Defending gold medallist Ted-Jan Bloemen saw a tremendous disappointment in the 10,000-metre long-track speed skating race. This is from the guy who was Canada’s surprise package at the Pyeongchang Games in 2018. Bloemen placed eighth Friday, following up on a 10th-place finish in the 5,000m earlier in the week.

As tourists at the Beijing Olympics, “we are here and not here,” writes Cathal Kelly: Staying in hotels we cannot walk out of, driving past restaurants we cannot eat at, looking through bus windows at people we cannot interact with.

Where Canada stands

What’s on today and tomorrow

Friday, Feb. 11

8:05 p.m. ET Curling, women, round robin, Canada vs. Sweden

9 p.m. ET Snowboard, mixed snowboard cross team, quarter-final

9:50 p.m. ET Snowboard, mixed snowboard cross team, final 🥇

11:10 p.m. ET Ice hockey, men, Group A, Canada vs. United States

Saturday, Feb. 12

1:05 a.m. ET Curling, men, round robin, Canada vs. Sweden

2:30 a.m. ET Cross-country skiing, women’s 4x5 km relay 🥇

3 a.m. ET Speed skating, women’s team pursuit, quarter-final

3:53 a.m. ET Speed skating, men’s 500 m 🥇

4 a.m. ET Biathlon, men’s 10 km sprint

6 a.m. ET Figure skating, mixed ice dance, rhythm dance

6 a.m. ET Ski jumping, men’s individual - large hill, 1st round

7 a.m. E.T. Ski jumping, men’s individual- large hill, final 🥇

8:05 p.m. ET Curling, men, round robin, Canada vs. United States

COVID-19 and the Games

Russian Olympic Committee women’s ice hockey player Maria Pechnikova tested positive for COVID-19, Russian news agency TASS reported on Thursday. Confusion over test results caused an hour’s delay in ROC’s game against Canada on Monday.

The Beijing 2022 organizing committee said on Friday that a total of 11 new COVID-19 cases were detected among Games-related personnel on Feb. 10.

Two cafés, three restaurants and a convenience store within a Beijing Olympics hotel closed suddenly on Thursday over COVID-19 concerns.

As seen at the Games:

Canadian bobsleigh athlete Dawn Richardson Wilson asks:

Q: ‘What do you call a celebrity elk?’

A: Famoose

